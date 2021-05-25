Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start on Tuesday; FDI equity inflows rise 19% to $60 bn in FY21

In early morning trade, Nifty futures were trading 142.20 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 15,332.20 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index may open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In early morning trade, Nifty futures were trading 142.20 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 15,332.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 111 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 50,652, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled just below 15,200 on fag-end buying. Asian stock markets were trading in the positive territory with Taiwan’s Taiex leading gains, rising 1.62 per cent in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.25 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.73 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.41 per cent.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in equity in India rose 19 per cent on-year in FY21 to a record $59.6 billion despite the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, such inflows, which had jumped as much as 40 per cent between April and December, seem to have lost some momentum in the March quarter.

