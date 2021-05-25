Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start on Tuesday; FDI equity inflows rise 19% to $60 bn in FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index may open in the positive territory on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. In early morning trade, Nifty futures were trading 142.20 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 15,332.20 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained 111 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 50,652, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled just below 15,200 on fag-end buying. Asian stock markets were trading in the positive territory with Taiwan’s Taiex leading gains, rising 1.62 per cent in morning trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.25 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.73 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US ended higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.41 per cent.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in equity in India rose 19 per cent on-year in FY21 to a record $59.6 billion despite the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, such inflows, which had jumped as much as 40 per cent between April and December, seem to have lost some momentum in the March quarter.
Dalal Street got this week’s trading going with some positive momentum as benchmark indices closed with gains. S&P BSE Sensex was up 111 points on Monday’s closing, sitting at 50,651 points, while the Nifty 50 ended at 15,197. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices while volatility was seen inching higher. On Tuesday morning, stock markets might attempt to soar further, with SGX Nifty sitting 100 points higher, hinting at a gap-up start. Cues from global peers were also positive after Wall Street equity indices closed in the green.
The short term trend of Nifty remains up. Further consolidation or any weakness from here could be a buy on dips opportunity. A sustainable upside breakout of 15K mark and the positive chart pattern of higher tops and bottoms indicate a strength of upside in the market and one may expect upside bounce from the lower levels. Immediate support is placed at 15085. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Nifty has closed mildly higher on May 24, forming a doji after a rise, suggesting indecision at higher levels even as the Nifty approached past resistance levels. Largecaps are finding it difficult to rise as a group while the broader market still keeps doing well. 15256-15108 is the band for the Nifty for the near term. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
