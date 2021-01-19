Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive opening on Tuesday; IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on Monday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade.
. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade with South Korea's Kospi rising 1.62 per cent.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on Monday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were seen trading 93.50 points or 0.65 per cent at 14,369.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices fell over 1 per cent. Profit booking was witnessed in the markets yesterday as analysts feel that Indian markets are in an overbought zone. Market participants will continue to watch COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stock-specific developments induced by corporate earnings, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi rising 1.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.41 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.63 per cent. The US markets remained closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day.
The Rs 4,633-crore Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of the bidding. Since the firm is concerned with railways financing, most of the brokerages and analysts have ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue. Also, IRFC IPO is attractively priced at 1x the FY20 book value per share.
Highlights
YES Bank: The private bank informed in a BSE filing that Yes Bank board will meet on Friday, January 22, 2021, to consider raising of funds by issue of equity shares, depository receipts, convertible bonds, debentures and other various means.Maruti Suzuki: The car-maker on Monday said that the company is increasing the price for select models owing to increase in various input costs.Read full story
Market would be volatile given the ongoing earning season and the weak global cues. Run-up to the Budget expectations would also add to the volatility. The valuations too are stretched as the Nifty is trading at 22x one-year forward P/E compared to its Long term average of 19x. We would advise investors to take the opportunity to accumulate quality stocks on dips. Traders on the other hand should book profits intermittently and be stock selective: Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
For the January series, maximum Call Open Interest (OI) is still placed at 15,000 strike with 24.93 lakh contracts. This is followed by 19.98 lakh contracts at 14,500 strike. However, massive Call writing was seen at 14,500 and 14,400 and Call unwinding was at levels higher than 15,000. Put OI is the most at 14,000 strike with 31.32 lakh contracts, followed by 13,000 strike with 24.28 lakh contracts
The sharp back to back declines (Friday and Monday) seems to have changed the sentiment of the market. A move below 14125 could confirm the reversal pattern and that is likely to trigger more weakness in the short term. Any attempt of upside bounce towards 14400-14450 could run into resistance in the short term. Confirmation of reversal could open immediate downside target of 13700 for the coming weeks.: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
After falling for two consecutive trading sessions, domestic equity markets may look to reverse the trend on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 48,564 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 14,281. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was up 89 points, hinting at a positive start for the day’s trade on Dalal Street. Although Wall Street was closed on Monday for trading, cues from Asian peers were mixed. Shanghai Composite was down 0.25% but Hang Seng was up more than 1%. Nikkei 225 and TOPIX too were up with gains, followed by KOSPI and KOSDAQ.
Read full story
On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 650.6 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 42.51 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi rising 1.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.41 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.63 per cent.
Equities declined on Monday for the second straight session, with the Sensex declining 470.4 points (0.96%) to close at 48,564.27. The 50-share Nifty declined by 152.4 points (1.06%) to close at 14,281.3. The broader markets led the decline with the Nifty Midcap 100 falling as much as 2.12%.
Read full story