Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive opening on Tuesday; IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on Monday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were seen trading 93.50 points or 0.65 per cent at 14,369.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices fell over 1 per cent. Profit booking was witnessed in the markets yesterday as analysts feel that Indian markets are in an overbought zone. Market participants will continue to watch COVID-19 vaccine rollout, stock-specific developments induced by corporate earnings, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade with South Korea’s Kospi rising 1.62 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 1.41 per cent while the Topix index gained 0.63 per cent. The US markets remained closed on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

The Rs 4,633-crore Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of the bidding. Since the firm is concerned with railways financing, most of the brokerages and analysts have ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue. Also, IRFC IPO is attractively priced at 1x the FY20 book value per share.

