Market LIVE: Sensex trades weak, Nifty slips below 17500 on mixed global cues; Dr. Reddy’s soars nearly 6%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading in red on Monday. BSE Sensex fell 168 points to 58,476 while Nifty 50 index was hovering above 17500. Dr. Reddy’s, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Titan Company, State Bank of India (SBI), Nestle India, Axis Bank were top BSE Sensex gainers. Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HCL Tech were top Sensex laggards. Barring Nifty FMCG, Nifty IT, and Nifty Metal, all the sectoral indices were in the positive territory. Bank Nifty was down over half a per cent.
After 950 points rally in just five sessions, the index underwent minor profit booking. We believe, temporary breather will make market healthy and pave the way to gradually head towards 17900 in February as it is 80% retracement of January 2022 decline (18350-16836).From a data perspective, the Nifty holds highest Put concentration at ATM 17500 strike while Call option concentration is placed at17800 strike for the coming weekly settlement. Call options concentration is much higher than the Put for the coming week suggesting limited upsides. We expect the Nifty to consolidate for sometime after witnessing significant volatility in the last one month
For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17430 and 17650,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17650 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17430 are broken.
~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities
State Bank of India (SBI) share price was ruling near 52-week high at Rs 534, gaining 0.7 per cent post Q3 results. Most of brokerages have recommended to buy SBI stock and see up to 40 per cent rally.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories share price soared nearly 6 per cent to Rs 4,600 on Monday
We expect gold prices to trade sideways to up in the coming week with COMEX spot gold resistance at $1830 per ounce and support at $1780 per ounce. At MCX, Gold April prices have near term resistance at Rs. 48500 per 10 grams and support at Rs. 47400 per 10 gram. COMEX Spot silver has near term resistance at $23.60 per ounce with support at $21.40 per ounce. MCX Silver March has important resistance at Rs. 63800 per KG and support at Rs. 59200 per KG.
BSE Sensex was down 100 points to 58,549.67, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17500 level in opening trade on Monday
Equity benchmarks logged gains for the week, after two consecutive weeks of decline, amid rising concerns over tapering and volatility in global equities. Sensex and Nifty gained in the first three days of the week (including on the day of union budget 2022). Over the last two sessions, the benchmarks fell, amid rising volatility due to tech selloff in the U.S. (poor quarterly results announced by Facebook) and concerns over hawkish tilt to monetary policy framework by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Nifty climbed up by 414 points (2.4%) to close at 17516 and Sensex advanced 1445 points or 2.5% to close at 58645.
For the week, we expect Nifty to trade in the range of 17800-17200 with mixed bias. The weekly strength indicator RSI is below its reference line whereas the daily RSI continues to remain bullish indicating strength.
Last week was an event-driven week where Nifty 50 held its volatility till the completion of the event and later on bulls confirmed their dominance and prices traveled above its resistance zones confirming the bullish breakout on the daily time frame. Prices witnessed a throwback in the last couple of trading sessions and eroded their fifty percent gain, but still manage to close two and a half percent higher on the weekly chart.
Global markets, especially the US, have turned extremely volatile during the earnings which are impacting sentiment in our markets as well. And, we feel it may continue in the near future. On the domestic front, markets will first react to SBI numbers on Monday and the upcoming RBI monetary policy review will also be on the radar. Their commentary on inflation and economic growth will be key factors to watch amid the hawkish stance from the US Fed. In our opinion, while the benchmark might consolidate further, volatility on the broader front would be hard to handle. We thus recommend maintaining a cautious stance and keeping a check on leveraged positions. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
The short term weakness in the market remains intact. Though, Nifty slowed down its decline on Friday, the overall chart pattern of daily and weekly indicate a higher chances of Nifty moving below 17450 levels by next week and such action is likely to bring bears into action again. A sustainable move only above 17800 levels could negate this bearish pattern. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
The initial public offer of Vedant Fashions Limited, which owns ethnic wear brand Manyavar, was subscribed 14 per cent on the first day of subscription on Friday. The IPO received bids for 35,32,872 shares against 2,54,55,388 shares on offer, according to data available with NSE.
Stock markets are expected to witness volatility this week with domestic factors such as RBI policy decision and quarterly earnings by big players driving the investor sentiment, analysts said. Also, movement of the rupee, Brent crude and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) would be keenly watched by investors, they added.
The IPO-bound national insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is not only the world’s largest when it comes to home-market share with over 64.1 per cent of the total gross written premium as of 2020 but also the one that offers the highest return on equity at 82 per cent, apart from being the third largest in terms of life insurance premium, says a Crisil report.
Asian share markets mostly eased on Monday after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the global economy but also added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Domestic equity markets enter Monday’s trading session after having ended in the red for two consecutive days. S&P BSE Sensex is currently sitting at 58,644 while the NSE Nifty 50 index is at 17,516. India VIX, the volatility gauge, is just shy of 19 levels. Ahead of the week’s first trading session, SGX Nifty was down in the red with losses, hinting at a weak start on Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones closed in the red on Friday while NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained. Among Asian stock markets, KOSPI and KOSDAQ were in red along with Nikkei 225 and TOPIX. On the other hand, Shanghai Composite was up in the green.