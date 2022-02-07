Market LIVE: Sensex trades weak, Nifty slips below 17500 on mixed global cues; Dr. Reddy’s soars nearly 6%

10:08 (IST) 7 Feb 2022

Trading spot band between 17430-17650,

After 950 points rally in just five sessions, the index underwent minor profit booking. We believe, temporary breather will make market healthy and pave the way to gradually head towards 17900 in February as it is 80% retracement of January 2022 decline (18350-16836).From a data perspective, the Nifty holds highest Put concentration at ATM 17500 strike while Call option concentration is placed at17800 strike for the coming weekly settlement. Call options concentration is much higher than the Put for the coming week suggesting limited upsides. We expect the Nifty to consolidate for sometime after witnessing significant volatility in the last one month

For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17430 and 17650,which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17650 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17430 are broken.

~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities