Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty set to start in green; Softbank could invest up to $10bn in India

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Friday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 53.50 points or 0.30 per cent up at 17,980 on Singaporean Exchange. On the day of weekly F&O expiry, the Sensex slipped below 60,000, closing at 59,919.69, down 433.13 points. The Nifty gave up 18,000 levels, closing 143.60 points lower at 17,873.60. Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in the early trade following the gains in tech stocks as Nasdaq Composite rebounded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained over 1% while the Topix index rose 1.19%. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.22%. US stock indices ended mixed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.44%, to 35,921.23, the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.06%, to 4,649.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.58 points, or 0.52%, to 15,704.28.

SoftBank, which is among prominent investors in the Indian tech start-up ecosystem, could invest another USD 5-10 billion in the country in 2022 if it finds the right companies at the right valuation, according to SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra.

