Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty set to start in green; Softbank could invest up to $10bn in India

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Friday, as suggested by SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 53.50 points or 0.30 per cent up at 17,980 on Singaporean Exchange. On the day of weekly F&O expiry, the Sensex slipped below 60,000, closing at 59,919.69, down 433.13 points. The Nifty gave up 18,000 levels, closing 143.60 points lower at 17,873.60. Asian peers were seen trading mostly higher in the early trade following the gains in tech stocks as Nasdaq Composite rebounded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained over 1% while the Topix index rose 1.19%. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.22%. US stock indices ended mixed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.71 points, or 0.44%, to 35,921.23, the S&P 500 gained 2.56 points, or 0.06%, to 4,649.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 81.58 points, or 0.52%, to 15,704.28.
SoftBank, which is among prominent investors in the Indian tech start-up ecosystem, could invest another USD 5-10 billion in the country in 2022 if it finds the right companies at the right valuation, according to SoftBank Investment Advisers CEO Rajeev Misra.
Highlights
For intraday traders 17,870-17850 would be the key support level. If Nifty trades above this level the index can move to 17935-18,050 levels. If Index trades below 17,870 -17850 it may slide down towards 17,730-17,680 levels. Nifty 50-day EMA is at around 17,650 which would act as crucial support for the index. Till the index does not close below 17,650, the bulls have an opportunity to make a comeback. Aprajita Saxena, Research Analyst at Trustline Securities
Taking a glance at the F&O space, we saw some open interest reduction in Nifty; whereas the banking index added a good amount of fresh shorts. FIIs continued their selling streak in equities and also preferred adding shorts in index and stock futures segment. This certainly does not bode well for the bulls and is actually providing resistance at higher levels. As far as Options activity is concerned, the call writers were clearly dominating from the last couple of sessions, which again is a sign of weakness. It would be interesting to see whether we see similar kind of activity as we stepped into a new weekly expiry or stronger hands prefer to shift their stance. Sameet Chavan, Angel One
Markets underwent profit-taking for the third straight session as benchmark Nifty comfortably broke the intraday support of 17900, which is broadly negative. Technically, the index has formed a bearish candle and it is currently trading near 50 day sma following the sharp intra-day correction. The intraday texture of the market is weak but strong possibility of a pullback rally is not ruled out if it succeeds to trade above 50 day SMA or 17750. For day traders, 17750-17800 would be key support levels, and as long as the index is trading above the same, bullish sentiment will be intact. On the flip side, below 17750, it could trigger short term weakness and we may see a quick intraday correction up to 17700. Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
We may further slide in the index ahead however the major concern is volatility and we do not expect any relief from that front. The upcoming macroeconomic data, IIP and CPI Inflation and scheduled MSCI rebalancing would keep the choppiness high. Besides, movement in global markets, as well as fluctuation in currency (especially dollar) and crude prices, will be closely tracked. On the benchmark front, Nifty has next major support around 17,750-17,650 zone. Traders should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged approach. Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
A total of 767 BSE-listed companies including Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Forge, Burger King, Force Motors, Glenmark Pharma, Motherson Sumi Systems, NALCO, NBCC, Paras Defence, and Suzlon Energy will release September quarter earnings on November 12.
