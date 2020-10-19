  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Market LIVE SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex Nifty HDFC Bank’s net profit rises over 18% in Q2

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; HDFC Bank’s net profit rises over 18% in Q2

By: |
Updated: October 19, 2020 8:07:38 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Equity markets are likely to be guided by quarterly earnings data, coronavirus-related updates, oil prices, rupee movement and other global trends

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stock markets were trading higher in early deals on Monday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on Monday. In the early morning deals, SGX Nifty was up over half a per cent. Nifty futures were trading 77 points higher at 11,846 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. According to the analysts, concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases may play in investors mind this week as well. Investors are also expected to witnessprofit-booking at higher levels. Besides, equity markets are likely to be guided by quarterly earnings data, coronavirus-related updates, oil prices, rupee movement and other global trends. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early deals on Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 1.47 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.22 per cent while the Topix index added 1.42 per cent. The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.4 per cent on-year growth in net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 7,513 crore on the back of a 16.77 per cent on-year rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 15,776 crore, with non-interest income growing 9 per cent on-year.

Read More

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:07 (IST)19 Oct 2020
    HDFC Bank reports 18.4% y-o-y growth in net profit in Q2, provisions up 37%

    HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the quarter ended September to Rs 7,513 crore on the back of a 16.77% y-o-y rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 15,776 crore, with non-interest income growing 9% y-o-y. However, the bank’s provisions rose 37% y-o-y to Rs 3,703.5 crore.

    08:07 (IST)19 Oct 2020
    US markets settle with nominal gains

    The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.

    08:06 (IST)19 Oct 2020
    Asian stock markets trade higher on Monday

    Asian stock markets were trading higher in early deals on Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 1.47 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.22 per cent while the Topix index added 1.42 per cent.

    Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
    NiftySensex
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Voltas Rating ‘buy’; Prospects for Voltbek JV are bright
    2Infosys Rating ‘buy’: A strong showing in Q2 by company
    3Wall Street Week Ahead: Big tech nervousness prompts calls to diversify