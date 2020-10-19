Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; HDFC Bank’s net profit rises over 18% in Q2

Asian stock markets were trading higher in early deals on Monday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on Monday. In the early morning deals, SGX Nifty was up over half a per cent. Nifty futures were trading 77 points higher at 11,846 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous week, the Sensex lost 526.51 points or 1.29 per cent. According to the analysts, concerns over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases may play in investors mind this week as well. Investors are also expected to witnessprofit-booking at higher levels. Besides, equity markets are likely to be guided by quarterly earnings data, coronavirus-related updates, oil prices, rupee movement and other global trends. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early deals on Monday with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 1.47 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.22 per cent while the Topix index added 1.42 per cent. The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain in overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.36 per cent.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.4 per cent on-year growth in net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 7,513 crore on the back of a 16.77 per cent on-year rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 15,776 crore, with non-interest income growing 9 per cent on-year.

