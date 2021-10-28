Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may start in green on F&O expiry day; Nykaa IPO opens today

Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Thursday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry, and monthly derivatives expiry. Nifty futures were ruling at 18,237, up 25 points or 0.14 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed 206 points or 0.34% lower at 61,143 while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 57 points or 0.31% to end at 18,210. Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.2 per cent while the Topix index shed 1.13%. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Nasdaq ended little changed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 266.19 points, or 0.74%, to 35,490.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.11 points, or 0.51%, to 4,551.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 point, or unchanged, to 15,235.84.

Nykaa’s Rs 5,352 crore IPO is set to open on Thursday at a fixed price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The fashion e-commerce platform, run by parent company FSN E-Commerce is promoted by Falguni Nayar and backed by private equity firm TPG. Nykaa received SEBI’s go-ahead for the IPO earlier this month, along with six other firms.

