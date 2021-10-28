Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may start in green on F&O expiry day; Nykaa IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the positive territory on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry, and monthly derivatives expiry. Nifty futures were ruling at 18,237, up 25 points or 0.14 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex closed 206 points or 0.34% lower at 61,143 while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 57 points or 0.31% to end at 18,210. Asian stock markets were trading lower in early trade on Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.2 per cent while the Topix index shed 1.13%. In the overnight trade on Wall Street, the Nasdaq ended little changed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 266.19 points, or 0.74%, to 35,490.69, the S&P 500 lost 23.11 points, or 0.51%, to 4,551.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.12 point, or unchanged, to 15,235.84.
Highlights
Nifty Put options OI distribution shows that 18,000 has highest OI concentration followed by 18,200 & 18,100 which may act as support for current expiry and on the Call front 18,300 followed by 18,400 & 18,500 witnessed significant OI concentration and may act as resistance for current expiry.
After showing sustainable upside bounce from the lows on Tuesday, Nifty displayed high volatility on Wednesday and closed the day lower by 54 points. After opening on a positive note, the market made an attempt to move up gradually in the early-mid part of the session before shifting into a narrow intraday range. The sharp weakness triggered in the afternoon to later part of the session and the market finally closed near the lows.
Nykaa’s Rs 5,352 crore IPO is set to open today at a fixed price band of Rs 1,085-1,125 per share. The fashion e-commerce platform, run by parent company FSN E-Commerce is promoted by Falguni Nayar and backed by private equity firm TPG. Ahead of the opening of IPO (Initial Public Offering), shares of the company were commanding a premium of Rs 670 per share in the grey market amid strong interest, said people dealing in unlisted shares. Nykaa received SEBI’s go-ahead for the IPO earlier this month, along with six other firms.
