Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; India poised for double-digit growth in FY22

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, after ending almost unchanged last week amid mixed cues. In the previous session, the 30-share index fell 0.35 per cent or 182 points to settle at 52,386 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,689 points, down 0.24 per cent. Investors will closely track quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data (IIP, CPI inflation and WPI inflation) announcements, the progress of monsoon, updates on the new COVID variant, inflation, oil prices and bond yields. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.19 per cent while the Topix index gained 2.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.87 per cent. The three major US stock indices rallied to record closing highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.96 per cent.
With India’s story remaining “very strong”, the economy will register double-digit growth in the current fiscal and the disinvestment climate also looks better, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He also asserted that the country is prepared in a far better manner in case there is a COVID wave as states have also their own lessons from the previous two waves.
Highlights
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, would have been in a different profession today, if he were not heading the Tata Group. Tata regrets that he was not able to practice architecture for long, despite earning a degree from Cornell University in 1959. In a video interview, the industrialist and philanthropist said that he always wanted to be an architect, as it interested and motivated him.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government faces growing clamour to rein in rising petrol and diesel prices by cutting taxes, the reason for it not yielding to the demand can be traced back to the early 2000’s. The present and the next governments have a bill worth Rs 1.3 lakh crore to pay, thanks to the then governments’ largesse of keeping petrol and diesel prices in check.
Quarterly earnings from IT majors Infosys and Wipro, macroeconomic data announcements and global cues would be the major drivers for the equity markets this week, said analysts. Leading IT companies Infosys and Wipro and other players such as Mindtree, Tata Elxsi and HDFC AMC would announce their financial results this week.
“We are now hopefully getting past our (COVID-19) pandemic… and the economic activities will be strengthened as we get into the second half of this (fiscal) year given what I have seen for example various indicators, including the mobility indicators,” Kumar told PTI in an interview.
