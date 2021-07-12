Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; India poised for double-digit growth in FY22

Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, after ending almost unchanged last week amid mixed cues. In the previous session, the 30-share index fell 0.35 per cent or 182 points to settle at 52,386 while the Nifty 50 index ended at 15,689 points, down 0.24 per cent. Investors will closely track quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data (IIP, CPI inflation and WPI inflation) announcements, the progress of monsoon, updates on the new COVID variant, inflation, oil prices and bond yields. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.19 per cent while the Topix index gained 2.18 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.87 per cent. The three major US stock indices rallied to record closing highs on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.96 per cent.

With India’s story remaining “very strong”, the economy will register double-digit growth in the current fiscal and the disinvestment climate also looks better, said Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar. He also asserted that the country is prepared in a far better manner in case there is a COVID wave as states have also their own lessons from the previous two waves.

