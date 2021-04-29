Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye gap-up start, PowerGrid InvIT IPO opens; US Fed holds interest rates near zero

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest headline indices will see a gap-up opening on the day of the monthly expiry of the F&O contracts of April

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have been on a gaining spree for three straight days. Trends on SGX Nifty suggest headline indices will see a gap-up opening on the day of the monthly expiry of the F&O contracts of April due on Thursday. In the three-day rally, the 30-share Sensex has surged 1,855 points or 3.87 per cent. While the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 6,39,437.31 crore to Rs 2,08,76,479.11 crore in three days. Asian stock markets were trading higher in early trade on Thursday as US Federal Reserve decided to keep short-term interest rates near zero. Markets in Japan were closed for a holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.37 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.32 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended lower following Fed’d decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly half a per cent, while the S&P 500 lost 0.08 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.28 per cent.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that it wants to keep monetary policy loose for the foreseeable future even as it sees the economic recovery gaining pace and the risks from the pandemic starting to ebb. And in a speech to a joint session of Congress later on Wednesday, President Joe Biden will pitch new infrastructure and social spending programs that could add trillions of dollars to the economy in coming years, according to Reuters. The FOMC left its benchmark rate unchanged in the range of 0-0.25 per cent and maintained its monthly pace of bond buying at $120 billion.

