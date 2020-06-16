Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals strong start for Sensex, Nifty; PM Modi to speak with CMs as corona crisis grows

Nifty futures were trading 170 points or 1.73 per cent higher at 9,987 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a strong footing, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty, on Tuesday. Nifty futures were trading 170 points or 1.73 per cent higher at 9,987 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, both the headline indices slipped over 1.5 per cent each. Sensex tanked 552 points to sit at 33,228 points while Nifty hung on to 9,813 points. Asian stock markets jumped in Tuesday’s trade following a late Wall Street surge in overnight trade. US Federal Reserve announced to support financial markets through the coronavirus pandemic which cheered investors. The Nikkei 225 in Japan surged 2.86% while the Topix index advanced 2.49%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.92% higher. US stock indices ended higher on Monday following an announcement by the US Fed regarding its corporate bond purchasing program. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.62% to 25,763.16, the S&P 500 gained 0.83% to 3,066.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.43% to 9,726.02.

Amid rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown. On Tuesday afternoon, Modi will hold a video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 21 states and Union territories.

