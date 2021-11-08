Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades just above 60,100 in pre-opening session; Paytm IPO opens today

Asian stock markets were trading lower, while oil prices jumped over one per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on the first day of the new Samvat 2078. Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17977.50 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade on Monday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed 257 points or 0.43% lower at 59,771 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 59.75 points lower at 17,829. Asian stock markets were trading lower, while oil prices jumped over one per cent. Japan’s Nikkei traded 0.2 per cent lower while the Topix index was down in red. Australian stocks were also in negative territory, with the S&P/ASX 200 dipping 0.17%. In overnight trade on Friday, Wall Street closed the week at record highs

Three firms — One97 Communications, owner of Paytm; Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics — are set to launch their initial share-sales this week to collectively mop up about Rs 21,000 crore. The three-day IPOs of Paytm, Sapphire Foods India, and Latent View Analytics are scheduled to open on November 8, November 9, and November 10, respectively. Digital firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, is set to come out with its Rs 18,300-crore IPO on November 8. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and Rs 10,000 crore from an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece.

