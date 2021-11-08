Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades just above 60,100 in pre-opening session; Paytm IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive opening on the first day of the new Samvat 2078. Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17977.50 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade on Monday. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex closed 257 points or 0.43% lower at 59,771 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 59.75 points lower at 17,829. Asian stock markets were trading lower, while oil prices jumped over one per cent. Japan’s Nikkei traded 0.2 per cent lower while the Topix index was down in red. Australian stocks were also in negative territory, with the S&P/ASX 200 dipping 0.17%. In overnight trade on Friday, Wall Street closed the week at record highs
Three firms — One97 Communications, owner of Paytm; Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics — are set to launch their initial share-sales this week to collectively mop up about Rs 21,000 crore. The three-day IPOs of Paytm, Sapphire Foods India, and Latent View Analytics are scheduled to open on November 8, November 9, and November 10, respectively. Digital firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand name, is set to come out with its Rs 18,300-crore IPO on November 8. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 8,300 crore and Rs 10,000 crore from an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 apiece.
Highlights
BSE Sensex was ruling just above 60,100 levels in the pre-opening session on Monday, the first day of Samvat 2078
Nifty futures were trading 71 points or 0.40 per cent up at 18,011.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Today, all eyes would be on Paytm IPO, which is touted as India’s biggest-ever IPO. Before this, Coal India had the biggest public issue of more than Rs 15,000 crore in October 2010. This week, participants will be closely eyeing macroeconomic data i.e. IIP and CPI inflation of November 12.
Read full story
Hectic fundraising through IPOs will continue this week, with three firms — One97 Communications, owner of Paytm; Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets; and Latent View Analytics — are set to launch their initial share-sales to collectively mop up about Rs 21,000 crore. This comes after five companies successfully concluded their public offerings (IPOs) this week. Those five firms are — FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa; Fino Payments Bank; Policybazaar parent entity PB Fintech; decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises; and microcrystalline cellulose maker Sigachi Industries.
Read full story
Asian stock markets were trading lower, while oil prices jumped over one per cent. Japan’s Nikkei traded 0.2 per cent lower while the Topix index was down in red. Australian stocks were also in negative territory, with the S&P/ASX 200 dipping 0.17%
Nifty futures were trading 37 points or 0.21 per cent up at 17977.50 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade on Monday.