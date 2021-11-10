Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks, Sensex, Nifty see weak start; last day for Paytm IPO, Nykaa IPO shares to list

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan's Nikkei was little changed. Image: Pixabay

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a sell-off at the opening on Wednesday, a day before the weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures tanked 99 points or 0.55 per cent to 17,981 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 112 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 60,433, while Nifty settled 24 points or 0.13 per cent down at 18044. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei was little changed while the Topix index climbed 0.13%. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.61%. In overnight trade, Wall Street closed lower ending a multi-day rally of consecutive record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.31%, to 36,319.98, the S&P 500 lost 16.45 points, or 0.35%, to 4,685.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.81 points, or 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

Nykaa, owned by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, whose IPO got 81.78 times subscription, is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, 10 November 2021. Apart from this, today is the last day to bid for Paytm IPO. Moreover, Latent View Analytics, a data analytics firm, will be open for public subscription on November 10.

