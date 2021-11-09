Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty flat, Sensex, Nifty stare at cautious start; Paytm IPO subscribed 18% on Day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday. In the previous session, headline indices staged a sharp recovery led by advances in technology, automobile and financial stocks. The 30-share index ended at 60,586, rising 518 points or 0.86 per cent. While NSE’s Nifty jumped over 150 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 18,068.55. Asian peers were seen trading in green, following overnight gains on Wall Street that took the major indexes to record closing highs. Japan’s broader Nikkei 225 gained 0.13% while the Topix index traded in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.63% higher. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27 points, or 0.29%, to 36,432.22, the S&P 500 gained 4.17 points, or 0.09%, to 4,701.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.77 points, or 0.07%, to 15,982.36.
India’s largest initial public offering of the shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, was subscribed 18% on the first day, having received bids for 88.23 lakh equity shares against 4.83 crore shares offered, data from exchanges showed on Monday.
Highlights
The benchmark indices staged a sharp recovery on Monday, led by advances in technology, automobile and financial stocks. The Sensex jumped 477.99 points to close at 60,545.61, while the Nifty added 151.75 points to 18,068.55. However, the Bank Nifty dragged the markets amid selling pressure in the private banking counters. The index closed 135.45 points or 0.34% lower at 39,438.25. The market’s fear gauge, Volatility Index India (VIX), rose 3.75% to 16.34.
India’s biggest-ever public issue, Paytm IPO, which opened for subscription, received an 18 per cent application on day one of the bidding process. The issue received bids for 85.81 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 4.83 crore shares so far on the first day of bidding. The portion reserved for retail investors saw 73 per cent subscription, while the reserved portion of non-institutional investors was subscribed just 2 per cent, and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 16.78 lakh shares against 2.63 crore shares reserved for them. Their portion was subscribed 6 per cent.
