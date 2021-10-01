Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks, Sensex, Nifty stare at huge sell-off; Paras Defence IPO to make debut today

Nifty futures tumbled 1 per cent or 176 points to 17,435 on Singaporean Exchange. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at the gap-down opening on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures tumbled 1 per cent or 176 points to 17,435 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended with losses for the third consecutive trading session. BSE Sensex ended 286 points or 0.48% lower at 59,126. Nifty 50 gave up the 17,700 mark at the end of the September F&O expiry session, closing at 17,618. Following an overnight fall on Wall Street, Asian stock markets fell. Australian stocks led losses with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 2.23%.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.41% while the Topix index shed 1.8%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 546.8 points, or 1.59%, the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points, or 1.19%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.86 points, or 0.44%.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies equity shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Friday, 1 October 2021. The issue got 304.26 times subscription during September 21-23. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 165-175 per share

