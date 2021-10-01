Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks, Sensex, Nifty stare at huge sell-off; Paras Defence IPO to make debut today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were once again staring at the gap-down opening on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures tumbled 1 per cent or 176 points to 17,435 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended with losses for the third consecutive trading session. BSE Sensex ended 286 points or 0.48% lower at 59,126. Nifty 50 gave up the 17,700 mark at the end of the September F&O expiry session, closing at 17,618. Following an overnight fall on Wall Street, Asian stock markets fell. Australian stocks led losses with the S&P/ASX 200 falling 2.23%.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.41% while the Topix index shed 1.8%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 posted its worst month since the onset of the global health crisis, following a tumultuous month and quarter wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 546.8 points, or 1.59%, the S&P 500 lost 51.92 points, or 1.19%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 63.86 points, or 0.44%.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies equity shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on Friday, 1 October 2021. The issue got 304.26 times subscription during September 21-23. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 165-175 per share
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of petrol were hiked for the second day straight by oil marketing companies on Friday across metro cities. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.89 per litre, up 25 paise from yesterday while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 90.17 per litre, up 30 paise. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The Paras defense is likely to debut secondary market on a strong note on the back of strong subscription figures, quality business with a better growth outlook, and attractive valuations. It may list with a handsome gain of more than 100% however the break-even comes above the 420 mark for the HNI investors that is around 140%. Eyeing the government's focus on the Space and Defense sector, it is expected that both the segments of the company are likely to be benefited. The "Make in India" campaign by the government to be self-reliant by 2027 will give a boost to the industry. Since there are no listed players in the industry it is difficult to make an apple to apple comparison. The company is going to be listed in T2T-Segment. The financials of the company has been mixed. However, in the long company may benefit from the initiatives by the government and is expected to perform well. The company has a strong order book and the IPO is priced at PE of 31x. Aggressive investors can remain invested in the company for the long term after a massive listing. Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart
Now let’s take a quick look at the overall F&O activities. This week, we did see FIIs pulling back their hands a bit as we witnessed a good amount of selling in Equities as well as in index and stock futures. In addition, the fear index, India VIX, surged in the last three sessions, indicating a rise in volatility going ahead.
Dalal Street continued to correct on Thursday, marking the third day straight of ending in losses. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 59,126 while the NSE Nifty 50 is placed at 17,618. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed and closed with gains. India VIX closed 2.3% lower but continues to sit above 18 levels. Entering the last trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was down a staggering 160 points signalling a weak start for domestic equities. Global cues were also negative with Wall Street indices closing in the red and the Asian stock markets mirroring the fall.
