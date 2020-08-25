Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates Nifty may retest 11,500; Oxford corona vaccine phase 2 trial to begin today

In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a record closing.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after ending at six-month high, stare at a positive opening on Tuesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 25.35 points or 0.22 per cent up at 11,503.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Nifty 50 rose 94.85 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 11,466.45, while the Sensex gained 364.36 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 38,799.08. Asian peers were seen trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday with Japan’s Nikkei jumping 1.43 per cent while the Topix index was up 1.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 1.06%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a record closing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.

The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin from Tuesday. The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of ”Covishield” on healthy Indian adults will begin at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune, PTI cited sources as saying.

