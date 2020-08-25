Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates Nifty may retest 11,500; Oxford corona vaccine phase 2 trial to begin today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, after ending at six-month high, stare at a positive opening on Tuesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 25.35 points or 0.22 per cent up at 11,503.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Nifty 50 rose 94.85 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 11,466.45, while the Sensex gained 364.36 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 38,799.08. Asian peers were seen trading higher in the early trade on Tuesday with Japan’s Nikkei jumping 1.43 per cent while the Topix index was up 1.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also rose 1.06%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a record closing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.
The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin from Tuesday. The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of ”Covishield” on healthy Indian adults will begin at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune, PTI cited sources as saying.
"The Asia-Pacific Credit Conditions committee has taken the view that the multifaceted confrontation between the U.S. and China is increasing the risk of a financial market or policy reaction that results in material economic costs. Recent U.S. policies and initiatives are increasingly targeting China and the activities of Chinese entities. This could create significant business disruptions if their implementation is more severe. As such, we continue to assess the risk level that economic spillovers from U.S.-China strategic confrontation as high, but see the risk trend as worsening," said S&P Global Ratings.
A total of 76 companies including Atul Auto, Can Fin Homes, IRCON International, Jyoti Resins and Adhesives, Kirloskar Electric Company, Phillips Carbon Black, Ruchira Papers, Panache Innovations, Goodluck India and Hindustan Hardy Spicer, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earning earnings today.
Domestic benchmark indices might witness a muted start to Tuesday’s trading session with the SGX Nifty trading just 4 points higher during the early hours of trade in Singapore. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 enter today’s trading session on the back of two successive days of gains. Analysts believe that stocks markets are still in for some gains in the near-term. Global stocks markets were inching higher. Indices across North America closed with gains while most Asian stock markets too were trading with gains on Tuesday morning as hopes of an early coronavirus treatment got renewed.
Domestic market will start the day flattish to positive. The US market continued its pullback and approaching an all-time high. The Asian markets are following the suit exception of one or two. The hopes of vaccine for Covid-19 pushing markets higher. Coming back to domestic markets it is an expiry week and bulls have already taken charge. Stock specific moves will take place as rollovers are due. For the day, The strategy should be to go long with stop loss below 11400. Banking stocks are showing the strength one should buy them on every dip with yesterday's low as stop loss: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.