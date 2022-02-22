Share Market LIVE: Nifty may give up 17000 in opening deals; Indian economy growing at 9.2%, says Amitabh Kant

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in deep sea of red of Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 207 points or 1.2 per cent down at 16,999 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended in the red for the fourth straight session, where BSE Sensex ended 149.38 points or 0.3 per cent down at 57,684, while Nifty 50 finished trade at 17,207. Asians stock markets were trading lower, as Russia-Ukraine tensions kept the investors on edge. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly 2%, while the Topix index slipped 1.10%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.5%. Oil prices jumped too, with Brent crude futures up 2.32% to $97.60 per barrel, and U.S. crude futures soared 3.57% to $94.32 per barrel. US stock markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
The Indian economy is growing at 9.2 per cent and is expected to grow at similar rates in the coming years, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday. While referring to the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sunrise sectors, Kant said it will add USD 520 billion to India’s output in the next five years and make India a part of the global supply chain.
On Technical front, immediate support and resistance levels for Nifty 50 is 17,200 and 17,400 respectively and for Bank Nifty 37,200 and 38,150 level will act as support and resistance. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices saw no change on February 22 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices steady once again. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Nifty has been trading in a broader range of 16,800-17,400 for the last one month and needs a decisive breakout on either side for a clear direction. We don’t expect the volatility to cool down until the geo-political issues are resolved. Further issues like Inflation, FIIs selling and upcoming Fed rate hike could add to the volatility in the near term. Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Markets are in wait and watch mode in line with global peers and closely monitoring the Russia-Ukraine crisis for cues. Meanwhile, the volatile swings in the index combined with the selling in broader markets are making traders’ life difficult. We thus recommend limiting positions and keeping the existing hedged until the markets stabilise. Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking
API Holdings, the parent company of online pharmacy start-up PharmEasy, on Monday received the definitive approval from Sebi to raise Rs 6,250 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). API Holdings, which owns an umbrella of brands including PharmEasy, Thyrocare, Docon, Retailio, and Aknamed, had filed draft papers to raise Rs 6,250 crore in fresh equity shares through its proposed IPO in November 2021.
IDFC First Bank Managing Director and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 900,000 shares worth a total of about Rs 4 crore to five of his staff to help them purchase a house, a stock exchange filing showed. Vaidyanathan has given these shares from his personal holdings, without any consideration, the filing said. This is not the first time that Vaidyanathan has given shares. He has in the past often gifted his shares to help out people known to him.
Mirroring the fall in SGX Nifty, key benchmark indices are seen trading in rough waters amid Russia-Ukraine tensions and the Fed's hawkishness which is still reverberating negative sentiments. Overnight, MOEX Russia Index slumped as much as 14% after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine. Amidst this backdrop, Nifty’s resistance is at 17421 mark and expect waterfall of selling below 17057 mark. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
“Nifty finds support around 17000 while 17600 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37000 while 38350 will act as resistance.”
~IIFL Securities
ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Monday said it has acquired 9.49% stake in Verve Financial Services Pvt Ltd. for nearly Rs 20 crore. Since the acquisition of shareholding is below 10%, regulatory approval is not required and the transaction is expected to close by March-end, the lender said in an exchange filing.
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has joined the ‘SEA-ME-WE-6’ undersea cable consortium in a bid to scale up its high-speed global network capacity to serve India’s fast-growing digital economy. Airtel said it is participating as a “major investor” in the SEA-ME-WE-6 and is anchoring% of the overall investment in the cable system, which will go live in 2025.
Domestic benchmark indices have started the week on a cautious note and might continue facing some volatility ahead. S&P BSE Sensex currently stands at 57,683 points, falling 0.26% on Monday while NSE Nifty 50 is at 17,206 after sliding 0.40%. Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine are expected to weigh in on domestic markets today with the SGX Nifty tanking more than 200 points ahead of the day’s trade. Global cues were also in the negative with Wall Street having closed in red yesterday.
Early trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for Indian benchmark indices, with a loss of 186 points or 1.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange.