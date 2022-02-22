Share Market LIVE: Nifty may give up 17000 in opening deals; Indian economy growing at 9.2%, says Amitabh Kant

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in deep sea of red of Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 207 points or 1.2 per cent down at 16,999 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended in the red for the fourth straight session, where BSE Sensex ended 149.38 points or 0.3 per cent down at 57,684, while Nifty 50 finished trade at 17,207. Asians stock markets were trading lower, as Russia-Ukraine tensions kept the investors on edge. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down nearly 2%, while the Topix index slipped 1.10%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.5%. Oil prices jumped too, with Brent crude futures up 2.32% to $97.60 per barrel, and U.S. crude futures soared 3.57% to $94.32 per barrel. US stock markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

The Indian economy is growing at 9.2 per cent and is expected to grow at similar rates in the coming years, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday. While referring to the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for sunrise sectors, Kant said it will add USD 520 billion to India’s output in the next five years and make India a part of the global supply chain.