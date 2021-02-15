Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at positive start on Monday; Rs 100-crore Nureca IPO opens today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The trend on SGX Nifty was largely positive, with Nifty futures trading 81 points or 0.53 per cent up at 15,239 on Singaporean Exchange.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up opening on the first day of the week. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up opening on the first day of the week. The trend on SGX Nifty was largely positive, with Nifty futures trading 81 points or 0.53 per cent up at 15,239 on Singaporean Exchange in early trade. Headline indices gained nearly one per cent in the previous week. Stocks in the Asia Pacific were seen trading higher on Monday, while markets in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan stock markets were closed for Lunar New Year holidays. South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.35 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.09 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street on Friday, US stocks ended marginally higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both rose half a per cent.
The Rs 100-crore Nureca Ltd initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece. On Friday, the company raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors – Nexpact Ltd and Next Orbit Ventures Fund. Nureca IPO will close for subscription on February 17, 2021. The bids for the public issue can be made for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.
On Friday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 37.33 crore on a net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) too sold shares worth Rs 597.62 crore in the Indian equity market, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The Rs 100-crore Nureca Ltd initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to open for subscription today in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece. The issue will be sold in the price band of Rs 396-400 apiece. The company enables its customers with tools to help them monitor chronic ailments and other diseases, to improve their lifestyle. Nureca Ltd is a B2C company engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products, and sells its products through online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers.
