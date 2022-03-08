Market LIVE: Sensex falls 200 pts, Nifty gives up 15800 on Russia-Ukraine war; Reliance, HDFC Bank drag

08:30 (IST) 8 Mar 2022

Nifty close to supports of 15700-15900

Nifty is now close to the supports of 15700-15900. It has seen buying support from this band twice during the day. However, advance decline ratio remains down at 450:1873. The state assembly elections exit polls result expected in the evening could bring an end to one uncertainty faced by the markets. Unless the outcome is severely against the BJP, we think that the markets could bounce up in the next few sessions not getting too perturbed by the developments in Europe. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities