Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in red on Wednesday, one day ahead of weekly and monthly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty suggested weak trends for benchmark indices, as Nifty futures were ruling 156 points or 1 per cent down at 15,697.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 16.17 points or 0.03% to end at 53,177 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 18.15 points or 0.11% to settle at 15,850. Asian stock markets fell following the Wall Street’s performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.96%, and the Topix slipped 0.63%. US main indices ended in red in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.56%, the S&P 500 slipped 2.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3%.

Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn, according to Reuters

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates