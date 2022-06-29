Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in red on Wednesday, one day ahead of weekly and monthly F&O expiry. SGX Nifty suggested weak trends for benchmark indices, as Nifty futures were ruling 156 points or 1 per cent down at 15,697.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex added 16.17 points or 0.03% to end at 53,177 while the NSE Nifty 50 index gained 18.15 points or 0.11% to settle at 15,850. Asian stock markets fell following the Wall Street’s performance. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.96%, and the Topix slipped 0.63%. US main indices ended in red in overnight trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.56%, the S&P 500 slipped 2.01%, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3%.
BSE Sensex tanked more than 500 points or 1 per cent to trade at 52,690, while NSE Nifty 50 gave up 15700 in opening deals on Wednesday
Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 33,000 and 34,000 respectively. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 15,600 and 15,900 respectively. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Investors should understand the fact that big money is made not by investing in a bull market but by systematically investing through a bear market and waiting patiently for the inevitable bull market. So, invest systematically in high-quality stocks. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The sharp pullback witnessed in the US last Friday has lost steam and the markets have again turned weak. The decline in commodity prices last week has not sustained and Brent crude is back to above $117. Even though there is no consensus on whether the US economy will slip into recession or not, there are clear signs of the economy slowing down. But the labour market continues to be strong in the US and unemployment is low at 3.6%. In this context of conflicting signals, markets are likely to remain choppy. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Today, the Indian Rupee is expected to trade in the range of 78.60 to 79.25. Apart from last-minute hiccups from 78.84 to 78.71, there was no major intervention by the RBI throughout yesterday's session. That clearly indicates that RBI has given up on volatility and rates, and probably they are allowing Rupee to depreciate in line with other peers and fundamentals. Overall, a short-term range for the pair would be 77.90 to 79.50 with an upside bias. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors
Local benchmark indices are likely to see a gap down opening and stay downwards, tracking a sharp fall in the overnight US markets and weakness in other Asian peers. There are multiple factors at play that would drag markets after having clocked decent gains in the last three sessions. We have seen oil prices moving up again, while US treasury yields are also trading higher, which has reignited fears of uncertainty going ahead. Besides, FIIs have shown no signs of returning back, as they remained net sellers in the Indian markets. Traders will also brace for the final revision of the U.S Q1 GDP print to trickle in the evening today. However, IT & Software stocks could be bright spots on the side in the backdrop of depreciating Indian Rupee. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Technically, after an early morning sell-off, the indices took the support near 15700/52750 and bounced back sharply. They also formed small bullish candles on daily charts. We are of the view that, as long as the indices are trading above 15750/52900 the uptrend formation is intact. Above which indices could move up to 15950-16000/53500-53700. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling is possible, if the indices succeed to trade below 15750/52900. Below which, these could retest the level of 15700-15650/52700-52500. Read full story
The prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain unchanged on Wednesday as OMCs kept prices steady across the country for the 38th consecutive day on Wednesday (29 June 2022). Prices have remained undisturbed since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre prior to the cut in excise duty, while diesel will cost Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67. Read full story
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid rising crude oil prices and strong US dollar. However, investors will closely watch US GDP QoQ (Q1) data as it is expected to drop by 1.5%. US$INR is expected to surpass the hurdle of 78.06 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 78.20, according to ICICIDirect. The local unit fell to a another lifetime low of 78.87 against the greenback, its second in as many weeks, as unabated FII selling by overseas investors and an unusual surge in demand from importers took the domestic currency to the brink of 79 in the worst performance for the day by an Asian currency. Read full story
Having sustained above the important area of 15750-15800 levels, there is a possibility of further upside from here towards the next important resistance of 16180 levels (opening downside gap of 13th June). On the other side, the level of 15800 has been a significant value area and has resulted in a formation of long range bear candle during its recent downside breakout (16th June). Hence, further choppy or range bound movement above 15800 levels (absence of strong upside momentum) could signal chances of false upside breakout and that could possibly bring bears into action. Immediate resistance is placed at 15950 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
USDINR closed at a fresh all time high at 78.77 on spot, up 43 paise. There seems to be relentless demand from offshore market and also from carry traders looking to unwind their shorts in USDINR. In the morning expiry related buying pushed the pair higher. The move higher has continued even after the closing on spot. Spot reference is now quoting 78.92 in the offshore market. Bias remains upward. Range can be 78.50 and 79.40 on spot. Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
We expect the NSE Nifty 50 index to continue its retracement move in the near term. The 50 percent retracement of the recent corrective phase is placed around 15990 while 61.8% is around 16178. We expect the index to retrace towards these levels in the near term and hence, one should look for buying opportunities in intraday declines. On the flipside, the immediate support for Nifty has now shifted to 15700. Until the index breaks important supports, we expect the Nifty to test the above mentioned levels. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Reliance Industries: The board of Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has appointed Akash Ambani as its chairman.
SBI, ICICI Bank: State Bank of India NSE (SBI), and ICICI Bank on Tuesday acquired a 9.54 per cent stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Pvt Ltd. Read full story
Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn. “Many are worried that the Fed might be acting too aggressively and maybe tip the economy into recession,” San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview on LinkedIn. “I am myself worried that left unbridled, inflation would be a major constraint and threat to the U.S economy and continued expansion.” Reuters