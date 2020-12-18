Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; Mrs Bectors IPO becomes most subscribed issue in 2020

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Friday.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a gap-up start on the last day of the week. The trend on SGX Nifty was positive, with Nifty futures trading 24 points up at 13,768 on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex and Nifty logged record closing peaks for the fifth consecutive session, at 46,890 and 13,740, respectively. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipped 0.05 per cent while the Topix index advanced 0.13 per cent. In overnight trade, Wall Street’s three main indices ended at record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.68 per cent.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed a whopping 197.34 times on the last day of subscription. Non-institutional Investors showed the most interest in Mrs Bectors, subscribing 621 times. Mrs Bectors Food is the largest supplier of buns in India to quick service restaurants (QSR) chains such as Burger King, McDonald’s, KFC, Carl’s Jr, Pizza Hut and Dominos Pizza. Investors are now rallying behind Mrs Bectors to replicate the gains of Burger King.

