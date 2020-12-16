Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Mrs Bectors IPO subscribed 3.72 times on day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-up start on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty
Asian stock markets were seen trading higher following Wall Street gains
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-up start on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 55 points up at 13,633 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended flat but at record closing highs. Market participants will continue to watch newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, foreign fund flow, coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher following Wall Street gains. In Japan, the Nikkei 225′s advanced 0.27 per cent while the Topix index rose 0.37 per cent. US Federal Reserve is likely to keep dovish tone at the end of its meeting on Wednesday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 337.76 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 per cent.
On the first day of the three-day subscription window, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO was subscribed nearly 4 times. After Burger King India, this is the second Initial Public Offer (IPO) this month to have received oversubscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription. Mrs Bectors Foods IPO received bids for 4.92 crore shares as against 1.32 crore shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
International oil prices have started flat this Wednesday morning in Asian trade as investors await inventory data. Official government data is scheduled for tonight. Technically, WTI Crude Oil is trading on a flat note but remained above $47.00 levels which could support further upside rally towards $48.15-$48.60 levels. Support is at $47.30-$46.40 levels. Domestic crude could start flat this Wednesday morning, tracking international prices. Technically, MCX Crude December bounced back from 3430 levels where it ended with more than 1.5% gains. Resistance is at 3515-3560 levels. Support is at 3450-3395 levels: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities
We upgrade our rating on Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) to ‘buy’ on improving visibility on RoA recovery, continuity of strategic initiatives even after management change and favourable risk-reward. We see a retracement of valuation to 1x (~15% lower than 5 year average multiple) on likely ~60bps RoA improvement over FY21E-FY22E to 0.9%.
The futures and options segment on Tuesday saw a turnover worth Rs 21.05 lakh crore and the cash market saw a turnover worth Rs 61795.8 crore. This is against the six month average of Rs 21.7 lakh crore in the futures and options segment as well as Rs 59,316 crore in the cash market segment.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted that the Budget for FY22 will be “vibrant” enough to sustain economic revival in the aftermath of Covid-19 disruption. Public capital expenditure will be stepped up and the disinvestment programme will “gain momentum” from now on, she stressed. Emphasis has also been laid on state-run banks raising capital from the market, she added.
On the first day of the three-day subscription window, Mrs Bectors Food has already been subscribed 3.49 times. Retail investors have bid for their portion 6.44 times while employees of Mrs Bectors have bid for 277% of their portion of the issue. Non-institutional Investors bid for 1.25 times their portion while QIBs were non-existent on the initial day of subscription.
Indian equities ended flat on Tuesday. The Sensex rose 9.71 points (0.02%) to close at 46263.17, whereas Nifty rose 9.7 points (0.07%) to close at 13,567.85. Even as Asian markets ended in the red, domestic equities held up after the strong opening in the European markets. The Asian markets remained under pressure with bourses in countries such as South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan declining between 0.19% and 1%.
