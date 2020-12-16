Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Mrs Bectors IPO subscribed 3.72 times on day 1

Asian stock markets were seen trading higher following Wall Street gains

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-up start on Wednesday, as suggested by the trends in SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 55 points up at 13,633 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices ended flat but at record closing highs. Market participants will continue to watch newsflow related to COVID-19 vaccine, foreign fund flow, coronavirus cases, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher following Wall Street gains. In Japan, the Nikkei 225′s advanced 0.27 per cent while the Topix index rose 0.37 per cent. US Federal Reserve is likely to keep dovish tone at the end of its meeting on Wednesday. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 337.76 points, the S&P 500 rose 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 per cent.

On the first day of the three-day subscription window, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO was subscribed nearly 4 times. After Burger King India, this is the second Initial Public Offer (IPO) this month to have received oversubscription in a few hours of opening for public subscription. Mrs Bectors Foods IPO received bids for 4.92 crore shares as against 1.32 crore shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

