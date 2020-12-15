Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at gap-down start for Sensex, Nifty; Rs 540-cr Mrs Bectors Food IPO opens today

Asian peers were trading lowers following mixed trade on Wall Street.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open in the red on Tuesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty in the early trade. Nifty futures were ruling 47 points down at 13,544.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices rose to fresh all-time highs as investors bought energy, infra and banking stocks amid supportive macroeconomic cues. Asian peers were trading lowers following mixed trade on Wall Street. Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.12 per cent in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.13 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 184.82 points lower and the S&P 500 declined by 0.44 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.5 per cent.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday. The Rs 540-crore public issue will be sold in the price band of Rs 286-288 apiece. The IPO would consist of a fresh issue of Rs 41 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore by the existing PE investors. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities raised Rs 162 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer opening on December 14. Ahead of IPO subscription, Mrs Bectors Food shares were seen trading with Rs 232-235 premium over the issue price of Rs 288 apiece in the grey market.

Read More