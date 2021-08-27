Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open weak; Moody’s says COVID 2nd wave dented bank’s asset quality risks

Asian stock markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 55,949 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 16,637 — both gaining 0.01 per cent. Asian stock markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.85 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.74 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.33 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 0.23 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.15 per cent.

Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said second wave of Covid infections has increased asset risks for Indian banks, but a severe deterioration is unlikely. It said that the second wave of coronavirus infections in India has exacerbated stress among individuals and small businesses that were hit the hardest by the initial outbreak. Still, a number of factors will prevent sharp increases in problem loans, and banks have sufficient buffers to absorb anticipated loan losses.

Read More