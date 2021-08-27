Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open weak; Moody’s says COVID 2nd wave dented bank’s asset quality risks

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Friday. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended at 55,949 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 16,637 — both gaining 0.01 per cent. Asian stock markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.85 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.74 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.33 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 0.23 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.15 per cent.
Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said second wave of Covid infections has increased asset risks for Indian banks, but a severe deterioration is unlikely. It said that the second wave of coronavirus infections in India has exacerbated stress among individuals and small businesses that were hit the hardest by the initial outbreak. Still, a number of factors will prevent sharp increases in problem loans, and banks have sufficient buffers to absorb anticipated loan losses.
Highlights
Nifty futures turned positive and were trading 24 points or 0.14 per cent up at 16,692 on the Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a gap-up start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50. Going ahead, analysts see 16600 followed by 16500 as immediate supports; whereas on the flipside, 16700 to be the level to watch out for. “From here on, the direction is likely to be dictated by the banking space only and hence, it would be important to keep a close watch on it,” Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking), said.
Read full story
After last week’s tail end correction, we started the week on a positive note on Monday on the back of smart recovery seen in the global peers. We witnessed few hiccups on the same day post the gap up opening as traders chose to unwind a few longs due to uncertainty over the near-term trend. Fortunately, there was no further aberration seen across the globe. In fact, in the following session, we witnessed a decent bump up at the opening on the back of favourable global cues. Thereafter, we witnessed a gradual move to mark a fresh high of 16712.45.
Read full story
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil market companies on Friday, for the third day straight. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.49 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre. So far this week prices have been cut twice. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday said second wave of Covid infections has increased asset risks for Indian banks, but a severe deterioration is unlikely. It said that the second wave of coronavirus infections in India has exacerbated stress among individuals and small businesses that were hit the hardest by the initial outbreak. Still, a number of factors will prevent sharp increases in problem loans, and banks have sufficient buffers to absorb anticipated loan losses.
Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.15 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 0.23 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.15 per cent.
Asian stock markets tumbled in early trade on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.85 per cent while the Topix index fell 0.74 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.33 per cent.
Sensex and Nifty have now closed flat for the second day straight but remain within touching distance of all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex closed yesterday’s expiry session at 55,949 while the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 16,636. Broader markets once again outperformed benchmark indices, except Nifty Midcap 50, which was down in the red on the closing bell. Bank Nifty continued to trade below 36,000 mark. Entering the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was trading flat, moving between gains and losses, signalling a muted opening to the day’s trade. Cues from global peers were largely negative.
Read full story