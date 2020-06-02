Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at mildly positive start for indices; Moody’s downgrades India’s rating to Baa3

The Nifty futures were trading at 9,816 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to make a cautious start on Tuesday as trends on SGX Nifty suggest mildly positive start for the indices with 40 points or 0.41 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,816 on the Singaporean Exchange. The 30-share Sensex closed the session 880 points or 2.71 per cent higher at 33,303, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 9,826 gaining 245 points or 2.57 per cent on Monday. Asian stock markets were trading under pressure on Tuesday tracking losses in Wall Street futures as US President Donald Trump vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities, according to Reuters. However, in overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks posted gains as signs of US economic recovery helped offset jitters over increasingly violent social unrest amid an ongoing pandemic and rising US-China tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36%, to 25,475.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.38%, to 3,055.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.66%, to 9,552.05.

In a major setback, Moody’s today downgraded India’s sovereign credit rating by one notch to ‘Baa3’, while maintaining its negative outlook, citing risks from sustained low growth, among other reasons. ‘Baa3’ is the lowest investment-grade rating on Moody’s credit rating scale.

