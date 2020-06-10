Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for indices; Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 98% in May

Nifty futures were trading 93 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 10,101 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a higher note on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 93 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 10,101 on the Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will focus on the outcome of the US Fed meeting on June 10. On Tuesday, the 30 share index Sensex fell 414 points or 1.20 per cent to end at 33,956, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended the session at 10,046, down 121 points or 1.19 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.64%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.38% higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite reached its second straight day at a record high as oil prices rose. Besides, investors await stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it cut production by 97.54% in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Apart from this, rating agency Ind-Ra said that the automobile sales may decline by up to 25 per cent in this financial year as compared to 2019-20 due to a complete washout in April and minuscule sales last month.

