Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty points to gap-up start for indices; Maruti Suzuki cuts production by 98% in May

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to open on a higher note on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 93 points or 0.93 per cent higher at 10,101 on the Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will focus on the outcome of the US Fed meeting on June 10. On Tuesday, the 30 share index Sensex fell 414 points or 1.20 per cent to end at 33,956, while the broader Nifty 50 index ended the session at 10,046, down 121 points or 1.19 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.64%. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.38% higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite reached its second straight day at a record high as oil prices rose. Besides, investors await stimulus from the Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it cut production by 97.54% in May at 3,714 units amid coronavirus pandemic, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Apart from this, rating agency Ind-Ra said that the automobile sales may decline by up to 25 per cent in this financial year as compared to 2019-20 due to a complete washout in April and minuscule sales last month.
Britannia Industries has continued to gain market share which is only expected to accelerate going forward as it penetrates further into rural and Hindi heartland. We note, Britannia provides a higher degree of visibility on earnings in FY21E with healthy long term growth opportunities from distribution expansion and foray in new product categories. Axis Securities upgrade to BUY (HOLD earlier) with revised TP of Rs. 3,877 (earlier Rs. 3,280).
Century Textiles, Dhanuka Agritech, Lyka Labs, Jamna Auto, Dwarikesh Sugar, Shriram Transport Finance, Indian Hotels and Voltamp Transformers are among 24 companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.
Market set to open in green as the US futures are trading in green and Asia markets are also holding in green. The US market may remain subdued until the FMOC meeting outcome. Post the event profit booking may continue. Going forward, Nifty & Banknifty if not able to hold in green stiff supply may be seen. 9940 & 20300 will work as last hope for Bulls. On the higher side, 10178 and 21200 will prove as a hurdle respectively: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd