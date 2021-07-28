Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Rolex Rings IPO opens for subscription today

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Updated: July 28, 2021 8:34:46 am

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveStocks in Hong Kong were seen reeling under pressure, where Hang Seng index fell over 8 per cent in two days

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, a day ahead of July contracts expiry. In the previous session, headline indices ended in red due to weak European markets, sell-off in Chinese tech giants and a disappointing start of earnings of pharma companies. Nifty Pharma index witnessed the worst single-day fall since December last year. Asian stock markets continued to fall in early trade of Wednesday. Stocks in Hong Kong were seen reeling under pressure, where the Hang Seng index fell over 8 per cent in two days. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.21 per cent in early trade. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices ended lower, as the ongoing Federal Reserve policy meeting kept investors on edge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2 per cent.

Rolex Rings mopped up Rs 219.3 crore from 26 anchor investors on 27 July 2021. The Rs 731-crore IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, at a price of Rs 880-900 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC). This is the 29th IPO in the calendar year 2021.

    08:34 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Rolex Rings Rs 731-crore IPO opens July 28; check price band, lot size, allotment date, listing date

    Rolex Rings Rs 731-crore IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, at a price of Rs 880-900 per share. Automotive components manufacturer Rolex Rings public issue will close for subscription on Friday, 30 July 2021. The issue will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC). Equirus Capital Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue. Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

    08:10 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    What dragged BSE Sensex, Nifty 50 on Tuesday?

    BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended with losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, following weak European markets, coupled with sell-off in Chinese tech giants, which tumbled up to 9 per cent, dampening investor sentiment. Moreover, market participants remained on edge ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting that starts later in the day. BSE Sensex fell 273.51 points to end at 52,578.76, while the Nifty 50 index settled at 15,746.45

    08:09 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Nifty Pharma records worst intra-day fall since Dec on Tuesday

    Nifty Pharma index came under attack from bears on Tuesday forcing the sectoral gauge to close 4.33% lower, the worst single-day fall recorded by the index since December last year. The sell-off in pharma stocks was led by heavyweights, with Dr Reedy’s Laboratories falling a massive 10.31% after its quarterly results failed to impress investors.

    08:08 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Petrol and diesel price today 28 July 2021: Rates unchanged for 11th day in Delhi, Mumbai, check prices here

    Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of Petrol and Diesel have once again been left unchanged at record highs by oil marketing companies, marking the eleventh day of unchanged prices. Today, petrol in the national capital costs Rs 101.84 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.87 per litre. Fuel prices have increased 41 times since May 4 and nine times this month already, sitting at all-time highs. 

    08:06 (IST)28 Jul 2021
    Will Sensex, Nifty bounce back or will bears dominate? 5 things to know before today’s opening bell

    Domestic equity markets plummeted on Tuesday as bears took control and forced Dalal Street lower. S&P BSE Sensex fell 273 points or 0.52% to closed at 52,578 while the NSE Nifty 50 was down 78 points or 0.49%, ending the day’s trade at 15,746. A sell-off in Asian stocks and a bad start to the earnings season for pharma companies acted as catalysts for the weakness. Nifty Pharma ended 4.33% lower. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was up with gains, hinting at some positive build-up ahead of the opening bell. 

