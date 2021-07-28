Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; Rolex Rings IPO opens for subscription today

Stocks in Hong Kong were seen reeling under pressure, where Hang Seng index fell over 8 per cent in two days

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Wednesday, a day ahead of July contracts expiry. In the previous session, headline indices ended in red due to weak European markets, sell-off in Chinese tech giants and a disappointing start of earnings of pharma companies. Nifty Pharma index witnessed the worst single-day fall since December last year. Asian stock markets continued to fall in early trade of Wednesday. Stocks in Hong Kong were seen reeling under pressure, where the Hang Seng index fell over 8 per cent in two days. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.21 per cent in early trade. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks indices ended lower, as the ongoing Federal Reserve policy meeting kept investors on edge. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 shed 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2 per cent.

Rolex Rings mopped up Rs 219.3 crore from 26 anchor investors on 27 July 2021. The Rs 731-crore IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, at a price of Rs 880-900 per share. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly known as NSR-PE Mauritius LLC). This is the 29th IPO in the calendar year 2021.

