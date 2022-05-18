Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to start in red on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.33 per cent down at 16,216 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 1344.63 points or 2.5 per cent up at 54,318, while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,259. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he will back interest rate increases till prices begin falling back toward a healthy level. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58 per cent, while the Topix index traded 0.64 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 2.02 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.76 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 per cent.
Citing the faster-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank and the mounting inflation worries, Wall Street brokerage Bank of America Securities has slashed its base case Nifty returns target and forecast the index to close the year at 16,000, down from 17,000 projected earlier.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Citing the faster-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank and the mounting inflation worries, Wall Street brokerage Bank of America Securities has slashed its base case Nifty returns target and forecast the index to close the year at 16,000, down from 17,000 projected earlier. In the negative case scenario, the brokerage warned of a massive 15 per cent correction and the index closing at 13,700 by December. Read full story
Merrill Lynch India Equities Fund Mauritius Ltd on Tuesday offloaded 3.86 lakh shares of private lender HDFC Bank for around rs 51 crore through open market transaction. According to block deal data available with BSE, Merrill Lynch sold 3,86,658 shares at an average price of Rs 1,306.15 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 50.50 crore. Read full story
Shrugging off inflation woes, the equity markets rallied smartly on Tuesday with the Sensex putting on 1,344.63 points and racing all the way up to 54,318.47 at close. The broader Nifty too surged 417 points, or 2.54%, to end the session at 16,259.30. Investor wealth appreciated by Rs 12 trillion. Tuesday’s gain was the best in a single-day for both gauges since February 15, a day on which the rupee closed at a record low of 77.57 against the dollar. Experts said the easing Covid-19 related restrictions in China helped perk up the sentiment. Read full story
In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 2.02 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.76 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 per cent.
Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he will back interest rate increases till prices begin falling back toward a healthy level. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58 per cent, while the Topix index traded 0.64 per cent higher.
Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.33 per cent down at 16,216 on Singaporean Exchange.