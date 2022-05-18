Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were looking to start in red on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling 53 points or 0.33 per cent down at 16,216 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 1344.63 points or 2.5 per cent up at 54,318, while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 16,259. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he will back interest rate increases till prices begin falling back toward a healthy level. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.58 per cent, while the Topix index traded 0.64 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 jumped 2.02 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 2.76 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.34 per cent.

Citing the faster-than-expected interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank and the mounting inflation worries, Wall Street brokerage Bank of America Securities has slashed its base case Nifty returns target and forecast the index to close the year at 16,000, down from 17,000 projected earlier.