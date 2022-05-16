Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 85.50 points or 0.54 per cent up at 15,858 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 992 points from the day’s high to end at 52,794, down 137 points or 0.26%, while NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 15,782. LIC stock will make its BSE and NSE debut on 17 May. Asian stock markets were trading in green as investors watched for a slew of Chinese economic data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.54%, while the Topix advanced 0.93%. In overnight trade on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.47%, the S&P 500 gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.82%.

The Adani family has signed definitive agreements to acquire Switzerland-based Holcim Group’s entire stake in two Indian firms — Ambuja Cements and ACC — for about $10.5 billion. This is also the largest-ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space.