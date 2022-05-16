Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Monday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 85.50 points or 0.54 per cent up at 15,858 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, the S&P BSE Sensex slumped 992 points from the day’s high to end at 52,794, down 137 points or 0.26%, while NSE Nifty 50 shut shop at 15,782. LIC stock will make its BSE and NSE debut on 17 May. Asian stock markets were trading in green as investors watched for a slew of Chinese economic data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.54%, while the Topix advanced 0.93%. In overnight trade on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.47%, the S&P 500 gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.82%.
The Adani family has signed definitive agreements to acquire Switzerland-based Holcim Group's entire stake in two Indian firms — Ambuja Cements and ACC — for about $10.5 billion. This is also the largest-ever acquisition by Adani, and India's largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space. Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds a 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements and 54.53% in ACC (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements).
The Sensex came under fag-end selling pressure to close in the red for the sixth straight session as risk-off sentiment prevailed amid unabated selling by foreign institutional investors and concerns over inflation. This is the longest weekly losing streak for Sensex and Nifty in over two years since the run ended in April 2020. Sensex nosedived nearly 3000 points or 5.2% to close at 52794 and Nifty slipped over 900 points or 5.4% to close below 16000 at 15782 level. Domestic market is unable to sustain higher levels as concerns of consumer inflation (CPI) rose at the fastest rate in eight years in April due to higher food and fuel prices, fueling speculations that the Reserve Bank of India will further lift interest rates.
We expect rupee to depreciate further in this week amid pessimistic global market sentiments and strong dollar. Demand for dollar may climb on concern that major central banks action to combat high inflation would hurt global economic growth. Market sentiments are hurt as supply disruption due to Covid-19 lockdown and war between Russia and Ukraine have heightened fears about global economic growth. On top of this major central banks are ending easy money era. Read full story
A sharp recovery in the US markets on Friday and subsequent gains in SGX Nifty in early trades today is hinting a gap up start for our stock markets. However, cautious trend could prevail as the street will anxiously await to the WPI Inflation numbers slated to trickle in on Tuesday. We expect the inflation numbers are likely to be higher, just like the CPI Inflation numbers that trickled in last week. We suspect, the benchmarks at Dalal Street to trade volatile with upside capped and probably collapse heavily if Nifty slips below its biggest support at 15671 mark. With Fed and other central banks across the globe trying to rein on inflation desperately, it’s going to be a tough call to take bullish bets even on any dips from hereon. Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities
Nifty 50 continued its bearish trend last week and the sell-on-rise strategy was valid for the entire week. Prices drift for a second consecutive week with a fall of more than three and a half per cent. Nifty has fallen almost 15 per cent in the last six weeks from 18110 to 15780 levels. The Benchmark index has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily chart and the momentum oscillator RSI (14) has also drifted near its oversold (below 30) with a bearish crossover. Prices continued to trade below their (21, 50 & 100) and days exponential moving averages on the daily time frame.
Maruti Suzuki India completed the process of allotment of an 800 acre site in Haryana for its proposed plant. Read full story
Domestic stock markets suffered heavy losses last week as Sensex and Nifty nosedived more than 3.7% each. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 52,793 on Friday, falling 3.72% during the week while Nifty 50 ended up at 15,782, down 3.83% after the five trading sessions of last week. India VIX is now placed above 23 levels as volatility continues to remain a concern. Rising inflation, interest rate hike cycle, and geopolitical worries continue to weigh down on Dalal Street. Entering the new week, SGX Nifty was up with gains, suggesting a gap-up start for equity indices. Read full story
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) finalised IPO share allotment on Thursday, 12 May. LIC stock will make its BSE and NSE debut on 17 May. The Rs 21,000-cr public offer received 2.95 times subscription during the 6-day bidding process. LIC shares were offered to investors through the IPO in a fixed price band of Rs 902-949 per equity share. Read full story
The Adani family has signed definitive agreements to acquire Switzerland-based Holcim Group’s entire stake in two Indian firms — Ambuja Cements and ACC — for about $10.5 billion. This is also the largest-ever acquisition by Adani, and India’s largest-ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space. Holcim, through its subsidiaries, holds a 63.19% stake in Ambuja Cements and 54.53% in ACC (of which 50.05% is held through Ambuja Cements). Read full story