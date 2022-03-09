Share Market LIVE: Sensex soars over 400 pts, Nifty nears 16150; Infosys, Reliance Industries stocks jump

08:47 (IST) 9 Mar 2022

Keep a close watch on 16100 – 16200 levels in Nifty

For the coming session, we would keep a close watch on 16100 – 16200. On the flipside, 15850 and 15700 are to be seen as immediate supports. We reiterate, in a worst-case scenario, Nifty is unlikely to go below 15500 – 15200 and since we are very close to it, we would continue to follow the ‘One step at a time’ strategy. We advise traders to keep focusing on individual themes and within this, one needs to identify apt counters which can perform well in the extended recovery. By saying all this, we cannot completely eliminate the uncertainty with respect to Russia and Ukraine. It continues to loom over and hence one needs to avoid aggressive bets overnight till the time it settles down completely. Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One