Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 pts, Nifty below 17100 as bears haunt D-St; Reliance, HDFC top drags

8:36 (IST) 21 Feb 2022

RIL, IndiGo, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Escorts, Future Retail stocks in focus

Indian equity markets had an awful start to last week as the geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine escalated a bit. This resulted in a complete meltdown in global bourses and so as in Indian market too. Markets traded lackluster and ended marginally lower on Friday amid mixed cues. After the flat start, the benchmark inched gradually higher in the first half, however, it couldn’t sustain at higher levels for long and surrendered all the gains by the end. Nifty settled at 17,276; down by 0.2%. Here's a list of stocks in focus today.