  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

Share Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 pts, Nifty below 17100 as bears haunt D-St; Reliance, HDFC top drags

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading 1% lower on Monday

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
Globally, Asian peers were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.41%, while the Topix index dipped 0.36%. Image: Reuters
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading 1% down on Monday, on weak global cues. BSE Sensex was hovering around 57300, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17150 level. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Infosys, and ICICI Bank, among others contributed the most to indices fall. On the flip side, Dr Redyy’s Laboratories, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IndusInd Bank were top Sensex gainers. All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the deep sea of red. Bank Nifty was down nearly 1%, Nifty IT lost 0.7%, while Nifty FMCG index declined 1.04%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

10:05 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Rupee to trade in 74.30-75.60 range in medium term

Overall, the sentiments are weak for the Indian rupee, amid the hawkish Federal Reserve, higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions Overall, the sentiments are weak for the Indian rupee, the hawkish Federal Reserve, higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. We expect the pair to trade between 74.30 to 75.60 in the medium term. Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex Advisors

9:58 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Nifty faces resistance at 17250-17300

The market has opened with a gap down and has breached the 17200 level of support. If it closes below this level, it could slide further to 16800. On the upside the resistance is at 17250-17300. Until we do not get past that, any pull back can be utilized to short the Nifty. Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

9:34 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Bank Nifty falls 1%

All the Nifty sectoral indices were trading in the deep sea of red. Bank Nifty was down nearly 1%, Nifty IT lost 0.7%, while Nifty FMCG index declined 1.04%

9:27 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Nifty forms bullish candle, indicates tug of war between bulls and bears; buy Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank

The Nifty index managed to hold 17200 zones. It formed a Bullish candle with long upper shadow on daily and a small bodied Bullish candle on weekly frame indicating tug of war between bulls and bears. Index got stuck in a range of 17200 to 17500 zones from last three sessions and a decisive range breakout is required to commence the next leg of rally. Now till it remains below 17350, weakness may be seen towards 17100 and 17000 zones whereas hurdles can be seen at 17400 and 17500 zones.

Read full story

9:23 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Dr Reddy’s, NTPC top Sensex gainers

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IndusInd Bank were top Sensex gainers

9:22 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
RIL, HDFC twins drag Sensex the most

Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Infosys, and ICICI Bank, among others contributed the most to indices fall.

9:20 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall on weak global cues

BSE Sensex was down nearly 300 points to 57540, while Nifty 50 index gave up 17200 levels on weak global cues.

9:04 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Sensex tanks 650 pts, Nifty gives up 17100 in pre-open amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

BSE Sensex tumbled 660 points, while Nifty 50 crashed over 250 pts to trade below 17100 in pre-opening session on Monday

8:57 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Nifty finds crucial support at 16800 for this week; buy these two stocks for upside potential

From here on 16800 levels will act as immediate support for the Nifty 50 and if prices slip below this level then 16500 will be the next support zone for the index. The upper band is capped near 17650 levels for the time being.

Read full story

8:51 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Cool off in VIX to set the stage for a gradual move towards 17800 in coming weeks

“Nifty to hold strong support of 16800. Hence investors are advised to adopt buy on dip strategy with focus on benchmark constituents. Cool off in VIX would set the stage for a gradual move towards 17800 in coming weeks. Our preferred sectors are BFSI, Capital goods, Metals and Auto. In large caps, we like Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors while in Midcaps we prefer Siemens, Cummins India, Bharat Dynamics, Voltas, KNR Constructions, Inox Leisure, Trent, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts.”

~ICICI Direct

8:45 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Key Nifty levels to watch out for

Nifty finds support around 17000 while 17600 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 37200 while 38350 will act as resistance.

~IIFL Securities

8:39 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Nifty support at 17000, Bank Nifty to trade in 39500-37500 range this week; trading guide, technical setup

On the weekly chart, Nifty 50 index formed a small bullish candle with shadows on either side indicating indecisiveness amongst participants regarding the direction. For the last four weeks, the index has been consolidating within a broad range of 17800- 17000 levels representing a short term sideways trend. The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 17400 levels it would witness buying which would lead the index towards 17600-17800 levels.

Read full story

8:36 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
RIL, IndiGo, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Vodafone Idea, Escorts, Future Retail stocks in focus

Indian equity markets had an awful start to last week as the geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine escalated a bit. This resulted in a complete meltdown in global bourses and so as in Indian market too. Markets traded lackluster and ended marginally lower on Friday amid mixed cues. After the flat start, the benchmark inched gradually higher in the first half, however, it couldn’t sustain at higher levels for long and surrendered all the gains by the end. Nifty settled at 17,276; down by 0.2%. Here's a list of stocks in focus today.

Read full story

8:15 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Sensex, Nifty to remain volatile in coming sessions

As current global cues are forcing global equities to remain unstable, the domestic market is also expected to continue its volatile trend in the coming days. In such a volatile market a prudent approach is to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of equity, debt, gold, and cash. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

8:12 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Nifty needs to close above 17500 to rally

The recent pause in the index indicates caution and it will only ease with stability in the global markets. On the index front, a decisive close above 17,500 in Nifty would help the bulls to regain some strength else sideways to negative bias will continue, with crucial support around the 16,800-17,000 zone. Meanwhile, it’s prudent to limit leveraged positions and wait for clarity. Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking

8:08 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
LIC IPO to weigh on listed insurance stocks

LIC issue seems to be relatively priced based on the price-to-embedded value (P/EV) – a measure for valuing insurance company. LIC’s P/EV is pegged at up to 2.8x, considering a post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 15 lakh crore. That compares with 4.1x for HDFC Life and 2.9x for SBI Life insurance.

Read full story

8:07 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Wall Street indices end lower on Friday

Wall Street ended lower on Friday on Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23%.

8:07 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
Asian stock markets trade mixed amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Asian peers were seen trading mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.41%, while the Topix index dipped 0.36%.

8:06 (IST) 21 Feb 2022
SGX Nifty falls 110 points

Nifty futures were trading 110 points or 0.64 per cent down at 17170 on Singaporean Exchange.

More Stories on
BSE SensexNSE Nifty