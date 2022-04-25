Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by weak trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures tumbled 197.50 points or 1.15 per cent to trade at 16,982.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that the Nifty must defend 16,800 levels for any meaningful recovery else the tone would turn more bearish. In the previous session, the 30-share index ended lower by 714.53 points or 1.23% at 57,197.15, while the Nifty-50 declined 220.65 points or 1.27% to close at 17,171.95. Asian stock markets were seen trading lower on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s was down 1.28%, while the Topix declined 1.21%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial average plunged more than 900 points, the S&P 500 closed down 2.8% at 4,271.78, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.6% to 12,839.29.
Global cues are largely dictating the trend at present as the beginning of the earnings season has failed to impress the street so far. And, we believe traders would continue to face tough times due to excessive news flow, causing erratic swings in markets. On the index front, the Nifty must defend 16,800 levels for any meaningful recovery else the tone would turn more bearish. In case of any rebound, it would face a hurdle around 17,450 and then 17,700 levels. Amid all, we suggest limiting overnight leveraged trades and focusing more on themes that are showing consistency in their trends. Ajit Mishra, VP Research. Religare Broking
ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a smart 59% on-year jump in net profits for the three months to March at Rs 7,019 crore, helped by a big 63% on-year fall in provisions. With this, the private sector lender ends FY22 on a strong note, having posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 23,339 crore for the year, an increase of 44%.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) has called off the deal to purchase the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business of Future group on Saturday after secured creditors voted against the Rs 24,713 crore transaction at the NCLT. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate filed an exchange filing saying the deal can’t be implemented without the backing of secured creditors.
Domestic equity markets saw the return of bears on Friday as headline indices along with broader markets closed deep in red. S&P BSE Sensex is currently placed at 57,197 points while the Nifty 50 index is at 17,171 — both down more than 3.5% during the previous week. Entering the first trading session of the week SGX Nifty was down deep in red, falling nearly 200 points. Global cues were also weak with major Asian stock markets down in the red. Chartists believe the short-term trend for Dalal Street could be negative after Friday’s fall.
Asian stock markets were seen trading lower on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s was down 1.28%, while the Topix declined 1.21%. Oil futures slipped more than 2%.
The 30-share index ended lower by 714.53 points or 1.23% at 57,197.15, while the Nifty-50 declined 220.65 points or 1.27% to close at 17,171.95.
Nifty futures tumbled 197.50 points or 1.15 per cent to trade at 16,982.50 on Singaporean Exchange.
The government is likely to cut the size of the initial public offering of LIC to 3.5 per cent to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the issue which would hit the capital markets in the first week of the next month. The government in February had planned to sell a 5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). However, the ongoing market volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war has made it lower the IPO size. Read full story