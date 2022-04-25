Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a huge gap-down start on Monday, as suggested by weak trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures tumbled 197.50 points or 1.15 per cent to trade at 16,982.50 on Singaporean Exchange. Analysts say that the Nifty must defend 16,800 levels for any meaningful recovery else the tone would turn more bearish. In the previous session, the 30-share index ended lower by 714.53 points or 1.23% at 57,197.15, while the Nifty-50 declined 220.65 points or 1.27% to close at 17,171.95. Asian stock markets were seen trading lower on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s was down 1.28%, while the Topix declined 1.21%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial average plunged more than 900 points, the S&P 500 closed down 2.8% at 4,271.78, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.6% to 12,839.29.

The government is likely to cut the size of the initial public offering of LIC to 3.5 per cent to raise around Rs 21,000 crore from the issue which would hit the capital markets in the first week of the next month