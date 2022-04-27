Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to see a huge gap-down start on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry, which also happens to be monthly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling 180.50 points or 1.05 per cent down at 17,015 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that the 50-share index Nifty 50 may give up 17100 levels in opening deals. In the previous session, BSE Sensex soared 776 points or 1.4 per cent to settle at 57,356.61, while NSE Nifty 50 index rallied 246 points or 1.5 per cent to finish trade at 17,200.80. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.57% while the Topix index dropped 1.17%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% overnight stateside to 12,490.74, the S&P 500 fell 2.81% to 4,175.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.38%.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has fixed the price band for its initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 902-949 a share. The issue, which will remain open for retail investors from May 4 to 9. For the anchor investors, the issue will open on May 2. Apart from this, today Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will open for subscription. The company on Tuesday said it has garnered nearly Rs 470 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
On Tuesday, the US 10-year bond yield fell more than 3% , causing gold prices to rise modestly. The strong US dollar index, on the other hand, limited precious metals' gains. Global stock markets are under pressure as a result of slowing global growth and rising inflation, attracting safe-haven demand and keeping gold prices low. Consumer sentiment in the United States was 107.3 points lower than expected, indicating fewer demand due to rising costs. The current precious metals trend may continue to rise where Gold prices could rise to 52000 levels having support level of 51400. Silver prices may stay range-bound, with support around the lower end of the range. Support is available at 64400. Nirpendra Yadav, Senior Commodity Research Analyst, Swastika Investmart
Technically, once again the indices reclaimed the 17000/57000 mark and succeeded to close above the 50-Day SMA which looks grossly positive. After a promising pullback rally, the index is trading near its 200-Day SMA. For the short term traders, the support has shifted to 17100/57000 from 17000/56700.
Domestic markets moved higher on Tuesday, as bulls attempted a comeback, but global cues and SGX Nifty were suggesting another reversal for today. S&P BSE Sensex rose 776 points or 1.37% to settle at 57,356 points while the NSE Nifty 50 index jumped 246 points or 1.46% to regain 17,200. Entering Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was down 200 points, hinting at a gap-down start to the day’s trade. Global cues were weak with Wall Street equity indices having tanked severely on Tuesday. An aggressive Fed tightening and resurging covid is weighing down on investor sentiment.
Multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd on Tuesday said it has garnered nearly Rs 470 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The company has decided to allocate a total of 8,663,404 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 542 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 469.55 crore.
The much-awaited Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) IPO (initial public offering) is set to open next week with the public sector behemoth filing its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) with capital market regulator SEBI on Tuesday evening. However, much has changed since LIC filed its draft papers earlier in February. Now, the insurance giant is looking to sell 221 million equity shares down from the 316 million it had planned earlier. The issue size has also come down, but LIC’s public issue will still be the largest ever to hit Dalal Street. LIC IPO will open on May 4.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has fixed the price band for its initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 902-949 a share. The issue, which will remain open for retail investors from May 4 to 9, will enable the government to offload 3.5% stake in the insurer for Rs 21,000 crore, according to an official source. The insurer filed the red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) late Tuesday.
Stocks fell Wednesday as mixed corporate earnings, China's Covid struggles and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening all pointed to a deteriorating economic outlook. MSCI Inc.'s Asia-Pacific share gauge dropped to the lowest since mid-2020, sapped by Japan, while bourses in China and Hong Kong fluctuated.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries (RIL) and Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC (TA’ZIZ) have entered into a formal shareholders’ agreement.
Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance Ltd on April 26 reported a 79.7 per cent on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,420 crore.
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq closing at its lowest since December 2020 as investors worried about slowing global growth and a more aggressive Federal Reserve.