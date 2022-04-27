Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to see a huge gap-down start on Wednesday, a day before weekly F&O expiry, which also happens to be monthly F&O expiry. Nifty futures were ruling 180.50 points or 1.05 per cent down at 17,015 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that the 50-share index Nifty 50 may give up 17100 levels in opening deals. In the previous session, BSE Sensex soared 776 points or 1.4 per cent to settle at 57,356.61, while NSE Nifty 50 index rallied 246 points or 1.5 per cent to finish trade at 17,200.80. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.57% while the Topix index dropped 1.17%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% overnight stateside to 12,490.74, the S&P 500 fell 2.81% to 4,175.20, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.38%.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has fixed the price band for its initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 902-949 a share. The issue, which will remain open for retail investors from May 4 to 9. For the anchor investors, the issue will open on May 2. Apart from this, today Rainbow Children’s Medicare IPO will open for subscription. The company on Tuesday said it has garnered nearly Rs 470 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).