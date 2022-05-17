Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,888, up 44.5 points or 0.3 per cent in Singaporean Exchange. On the first day of the week, BSE Sensex ended 180 points or 0.34 per cent up at 52,974, while NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.4 per cent or 60 points at 15,845. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in early trade as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led the gains. The Hang Seng index surged 1.72 per cent, the Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.44 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.32 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.08 per cent

India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to debut on the exchanges on Tuesday. The insurer’s offering, at Rs 21,000 crore, is the country’s largest even after the issue size was cut. Despite the sharp selling in the markets and volatility across global markets the issue has been subscribed almost three (2.95) times.