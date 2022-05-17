Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were likely to open in green on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling at 15,888, up 44.5 points or 0.3 per cent in Singaporean Exchange. On the first day of the week, BSE Sensex ended 180 points or 0.34 per cent up at 52,974, while NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.4 per cent or 60 points at 15,845. Asian stock markets were seen trading higher in early trade as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led the gains. The Hang Seng index surged 1.72 per cent, the Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.44 per cent while the Topix index traded 0.32 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 shed 0.4 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.08 per cent
India’s largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is set to debut on the exchanges on Tuesday. The insurer’s offering, at Rs 21,000 crore, is the country’s largest even after the issue size was cut. Despite the sharp selling in the markets and volatility across global markets the issue has been subscribed almost three (2.95) times.
Nifty ended today’s session with a ‘Doji’ candlestick on the daily chart. This pattern indicates indecision, but given that the index was not able to surpass its hurdles inspite of positive market breadth is not a good sign. However, if we look at last three trading sessions, the index has consolidated within a range wherein 15735 have acted as a support. The previous swing low of March 2022 is also around 15670 and thus, 15670-15735 is the important support zone now for the index. On the flipside, the recent downtrend has been so strong that inspite of oversold set ups, we have not seen any strength to pull the indices higher. Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com
Effective May 02, 2022, SEBI’s circular on segregation and monitoring of collateral at the client level has been implemented. This regulation is another important step to fortify the interests of investors, especially the retail participants, thereby helping strengthen the capital markets. Earlier, brokers were required to collect margins from clients and deposit the collateral with exchanges on an aggregate basis, i.e. at the trading member/broker level, without segregation at the client level, wherein at least 50% of the total collateral was required to be in the form of cash or cash equivalents. From May 02, 2022, under the new regulation on segregation of clients’ funds, brokers are now required to segregate cash & noncash margins at the client level and report to the same to exchanges. Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, Angel One
Paradeep Phosphates issue will open for subscription on 17 May and close on 19 May. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,004 crore while an offer-for-sale of up to 11.85 crore shares by existing shareholders and promoters. As part of the OFS, selling shareholders — Zuari Maroc Phosphates Pvt Ltd (ZMPPL) will offload 60.18 lakh equity shares and Government of India will sell up to 11.24 crore equity shares. Read full story
The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, with Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates. China’s economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment, adding to fears the economy could shrink in the second quarter. Read full story
Analysts believe that the listing of the insurer will further raise the relevance of the industry in investor portfolios. “LIC’s listing will broaden investible universe … It will also help investors to better track sector dynamics as LIC disclosures become frequent,” analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note earlier this year. LIC will play on the growth story of the under-penetrated insurance industry. The stock movement will also depend on the government’s plan to dilute further. Read full story
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC): LIC will be listing its shares on the stock exchanges on Tuesday. The Rs 21,000 crore blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of LIC had witnessed a good response from the investors getting subscribed 2.95 times after a marathon 6-day subscription period from May 4-9.
Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo): Shares of Interglobe Aviation will be in focus after the firm said it got DGCA communications on handling of special child at Ranchi Airport. DGCA prima facie found Indigo’s handling of special child at Ranchi Airport inappropriate. DGCA will issue a show-cause notice to Indigo to explain.
Petrol prices have now been left untouched for 41 consecutive days by oil marketing companies (OMC). Prices have not been changed since April 6, after OMCs hiked fuel rate by Rs 10 per litre through 14 price hikes across major cities that started on March 22. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi is currently priced at Rs 105.41 per litre, after the last hike of 80 paise nearly a month ago. Diesel in the city is priced at Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77, respectively. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international prices and foreign exchange rates.
Aditya Birla Capital on Monday said that outgoing CEO Ajay Srinivasan is transitioning to a new role being crafted at the group level in consultation with him. Read full story
Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities said that Nifty will find support at 15671, indicating there is a possibility of a bounce-back in the very near term. “A pullback rally is possible only if the Nifty convincingly takes out the recent highs of 16084,” he added.