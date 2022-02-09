Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 58100, Nifty tops 17350 on positive global cues; Infosys, HDFC Bank gain

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading positive in pre-opening session on Wednesday

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 57.25 points or 0.33 per cent up at 17,332.75 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 187 points or 0.33 per cent up at 57808, while Nifty 50 index gained 53 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 17266. Asian peers were seen trading with gains in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.83% while the Topix index climbed 0.8%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 371.65 points to 35,462.78 while the S&P 500 advanced 0.84% to 4,521.54. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.28% to about 14,194.46.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) as early as Thursday for its mega initial public offer (IPO), department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told The Financial Express on Tuesday. LIC, whose embedded value (EV) was finalised at over Rs 5 lakh crore, will file the DRHP on “Thursday or Friday”, Pandey said.