Share Market LIVE: Sensex reclaims 58100, Nifty tops 17350 on positive global cues; Infosys, HDFC Bank gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in the positive territory on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 57.25 points or 0.33 per cent up at 17,332.75 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 187 points or 0.33 per cent up at 57808, while Nifty 50 index gained 53 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 17266. Asian peers were seen trading with gains in early trade on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.83% while the Topix index climbed 0.8%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 371.65 points to 35,462.78 while the S&P 500 advanced 0.84% to 4,521.54. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.28% to about 14,194.46.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) as early as Thursday for its mega initial public offer (IPO), department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told The Financial Express on Tuesday. LIC, whose embedded value (EV) was finalised at over Rs 5 lakh crore, will file the DRHP on “Thursday or Friday”, Pandey said.
Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Direct on Wednesday morning said that due to an unprecedented network issue, used may face intermittent issues while accessing your ICICIdirect account. “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We sincerely regret the inconveniece caused,” they added.
Nifty sectoral indices were trading with gains. Bank Nifty was up nearly 1%. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty Realty indices gained up to 1.5 per cent
Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, were among top index losers
Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank were among top Sensex gainers.
BSE Sensex jumped 400 points to trade above 58229, while Nifty 50 index reclaimed 17350
BSE Sensex jumped 400 points to trade above 58200, while Nifty 50 index gained 130 points at 17396 in the pre-opening session
17,045 and 17350 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,300 and 38,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively. Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities
Power Grid Corporation of India, Tata Power, ACC, Bosch, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, 3i Infotech, Abbott India, Aries Agro, BASF India, Bharat Bijlee, DCB Bank, Engineers India, Entertainment Network (India), Finolex Cables, GMR Infrastructure, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), Lumax Auto Technologies, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Patel Engineering, Petronet LNG, Procter & Gamble Health, Hitachi Energy India, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, SAIL etc.
Three sessions of sharp decline seems to have halted and the overall chart indicate another minor upside bounce from here or from the lows of around 17K mark. The expected upside bounce could be short lived and one may expect another lower top formation below 17800 levels. Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
Nifty made a bullish hammer like pattern suggesting formation of a short term bottom. Nifty could now face resistance at 17462 while 17044 could provide support in the near term. Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
“Positive for 17480 on Nifty and 38600 for Bank Nifty. Supports are placed at 17195 and 17130 and at 37650 for Bank Nifty,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a short recovery on Tuesday. Technically, after the morning selloff the market witnessed a sharp intraday recovery from the level of 17050/57050. On daily charts, the index has formed Hammer formation which suggests indecisiveness between bulls and bears. We are of the view that the short-term trend is still on the weak side but due to a temporary oversold situation, the market may consolidate. For the trades, a large trading range would be 17100/57200 to 17400/58300. For the day traders, 17150/57350 would be the important support level, above which the index could move up to 17350-17400/58150-58300. On the other side, below 17150/57350 the chances of hitting 17100-17075/5720057100 would turn bright.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices continue to remain unchanged on February 9 with oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping prices steady. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The company is both a growth and yield play, in our view. ITC is aggressively building its e-commerce capabilities and making its own D2C foray along with a plethora of innovations and product launches. Cigarettes (85% of earnings) is largely a yield play, as structural high earnings growth prospects have weakened over the years. It is subject to adverse ESG considerations and an uncertain taxation guidance path, which implicitly raises hurdle rates for investors.
Dalal Street benchmark indices ended their three-day losing streak on Tuesday as indices emerged from the red and closed with gains in the dying minutes of trade. BSE Sensex ended 187 points or 0.33% higher at 57,808 while NSE Nifty 50 closed 53 points or 0.31% higher at 17,266. Bank Nifty managed to close above the 38,000 mark. Ahead of Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ ended the previous session in green. Among Asian stock markets Hang Seng, TOPIX, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all inthe green. Shanghai Composite was down with losses.
Treasury income of banks took a hit in the October-December (Q3) quarter, due to a sharp rise in yields on government securities, which has impacted investment portfolios of banks. The yields on government securities rose over 50 basis points (bps) in Q3 due to various factors such as an uptick in US Treasury yields, volatile Brent crude oil prices and discontinuation of government securities acquisition programme (G-SAP), among others.
Big Tech gave major U.S. stock indexes a boost on Tuesday and European shares ended largely unchanged as a sharp fall in oil prices took the shine off bumper profits from oil company BP. The euro retreated as the European Central Bank tried to cool interest rate hike expectations.
