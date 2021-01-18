Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start on Monday; IRFC IPO opens for subscription today

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on the first day of the week
Market participants will closely watch the latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on the first day of the week. Nifty futures were trading 49 points or 0.34 per cent down at 14410 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices fell over one per cent as investors locked in profits following the record-breaking rally. The Sensex slumped 549.49 points, while the broader Nifty tumbled 161.90 points on Friday. Moreover, investor wealth declined by over Rs 2.23 lakh crore as markets cracked. According to the analysts, ongoing corporate earnings, global cues and upcoming Union Budget 2021 will guide the markets. Also, market participants will closely watch the latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country. Asian peers were trading lower in the early trade on Monday.
The Rs 4,633.4-crore Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) is set to open for subscription today. The public issue comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government. Days ahead of its IPO, IRFC raised Rs 1,389 crore from 31 anchor investors. It allocated 53.45 crore equity shares at Rs 26 per share on Friday to anchor investors.
Highlights
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 8,578 crore on the back of a 15% y-o-y rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 16,317.6 crore, with non-interest income growing 11.6% y-o-y. The bank’s non-bank subsidiary posted a loss during the quarter.
The domestic equity market will be largely guided by the ongoing quarterly earnings as well as global cues in the coming week and indices may witness volatility in the run-up to the Budget, according to analysts. Besides, investors will keep tracking latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country.
Two companies — Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints — are set to hit the market with their initial share-sale offers this week to raise an estimated over Rs 5,800 crore. The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market, which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors.
Corporate earnings should grow at 21% y-o-y with the earnings growing across all 13 sectors in Q3 vs. 6 in the previous quarter. Domestic company earnings growth of 12% will be at a 7-quarter high. Margins should flatten to decline q-o-q as cost normalisations are seen across several sectors and raw material prices have risen. Metals, cement, pharma and mid-cap earnings should rise 30%+ while consumer and IT will be in mid-single digits.
Jefferies