Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at negative start on Monday; IRFC IPO opens for subscription today

Market participants will closely watch the latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on the first day of the week. Nifty futures were trading 49 points or 0.34 per cent down at 14410 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices fell over one per cent as investors locked in profits following the record-breaking rally. The Sensex slumped 549.49 points, while the broader Nifty tumbled 161.90 points on Friday. Moreover, investor wealth declined by over Rs 2.23 lakh crore as markets cracked. According to the analysts, ongoing corporate earnings, global cues and upcoming Union Budget 2021 will guide the markets. Also, market participants will closely watch the latest developments and trends on the COVID-19 pandemic front, especially the vaccine rollout in the country. Asian peers were trading lower in the early trade on Monday.

The Rs 4,633.4-crore Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) initial public offer (IPO) is set to open for subscription today. The public issue comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government. Days ahead of its IPO, IRFC raised Rs 1,389 crore from 31 anchor investors. It allocated 53.45 crore equity shares at Rs 26 per share on Friday to anchor investors.

Read More