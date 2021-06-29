Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at muted start; Govt offers Rs 6.29 lakh cr stimulus to aid COVID-hit economy

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading flat to negative, down just 4.50 points at 15,869.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 189 points or 0.36 per cent down at 52,735.59, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 46 points down at 15,815. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday, even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw record closing highs on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.03 per cent in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.11 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.17 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.98 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.57 points.
The government on Monday unveiled a package that consisted of steps to boost credit flows to multiple sectors, primarily MSMEs, small borrowers, healthcare providers and contact-intensive sectors such as travel and tourism. While the aggregate relief, as estimated by the government amounted to Rs 6.29 lakh crore, a sizeable chunk of Rs 2.68 lakh crore is credit to be facilitated.
BSE-listed companies such as Finolex Cables, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Balmer Lawrie Investments, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Kirloskar Electric Company, KRBL, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NBCC (India), Noida Toll Bridge Company, Omaxe, Ruchi Soya Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, IRCTC, Sunteck Realty, Suzlon Energy, among others will announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 29.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers of domestic stocks on Monday, pulling out Rs 1,658 crore. Meanwhile, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net buyers of Rs 1,277 crore worth of securities.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The price of Petrol and Diesel were hiked once again by the oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, an increase of 35 paise. Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre today, up 28 paise since yesterday. Fuel prices have increased 32 times since May 4 and twice already this week. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 8.12, while diesel price has surged Rs 8.76 per litre since the rates started increasing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Domestic equity markets saw a volatile trading session on Monday, slipping from intra-day highs to closed with a negative bias. S&P BSE Sensex was down 189 points on the closing bell at 52,735 while the Nifty 50 index ended 45 points lower at 15,814. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses, signalling some negative momentum ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed. On the charts, Nifty stook looks strongly placed.
Amid calls for a fresh relief package to soften the blow to the economy and people at large from the savage second Covid wave, the government on Monday unveiled a package that largely consisted of steps to boost credit flows to multiple sectors, chiefly MSMEs, small borrowers, healthcare providers and contact-intensive sectors such as travel and tourism. While the aggregate relief, as estimated by the government amounted to Rs 6.29 lakh crore, a sizeable chunk of Rs 2.68 lakh crore is credit to be facilitated.
