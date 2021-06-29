Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty stare at muted start; Govt offers Rs 6.29 lakh cr stimulus to aid COVID-hit economy

Nifty futures were trading flat to negative, down just 4.50 points at 15,869.50 on Singaporean Exchange.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading flat to negative, down just 4.50 points at 15,869.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 189 points or 0.36 per cent down at 52,735.59, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled 46 points down at 15,815. Asian stock markets were trading lower on Tuesday, even as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite saw record closing highs on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.03 per cent in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.11 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi also declined 0.17 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.98 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 150.57 points.

The government on Monday unveiled a package that consisted of steps to boost credit flows to multiple sectors, primarily MSMEs, small borrowers, healthcare providers and contact-intensive sectors such as travel and tourism. While the aggregate relief, as estimated by the government amounted to Rs 6.29 lakh crore, a sizeable chunk of Rs 2.68 lakh crore is credit to be facilitated.

