Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 96 pts, Sensex, Nifty may open in red; US Fed signals higher rates in 2023

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in red on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry. SGX Nifty tanked 96.50 points or 0.61 per cent to trade at 15,679 on Singaporean Exchange, as US Federal Reserve signaled that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended weak at 52,502, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled lower at 15,767. Asian stock markets were also trading lower post US Fed meeting outcome. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.11 per cent while the Topix index dipped 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.65 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the three main US stock indices closed down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.54 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 per cent.
The US Federal Reserve monetary policy officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce. US Fed signaled that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected, US central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a liftoff in borrowing costs that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases, according to Reuters.
Highlights
Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) were net sellers of domestic stocks on Wednesday, pulling out Rs 870 crore. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were also net sellers, pulling out Rs 874 crore.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged on Thursday by oil marketing companies. Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 96.66 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.41 per litre today. Rates have been hiked 25 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.97, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.38 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
The public issues of Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar closed yesterday. Shyam Metalics was subscribed 121.43 times by investors. Sona Comstar’s IPO was subscribed 2.28 times with all but NIIs oversubscribing their portion. KIMS IPO was off to a good start on the first day, with retail investors already oversubscribing their portion of the issue and total subscription at 0.27 times. Meanwhile, Dodla Dairy’s IPO was oversubscribed on day 1 with retail investors bidding for 2.73 times their quota. Overall subscription stood at 1.40 times at the end of day one.
On the weekly options expiry day, the expected wider trading range for NSE Nifty 50 index is 15,600-15,900; while 35,000 might act as a pivotal level for Bank Nifty. Both Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty indices ended in negative on Wednesday. Analysts expect volatility and limited upside in the market on the weekly options expiry day today. India VIX, the volatility index, cooled off 0.86 per cent from 15 to 14.87 levels since last Thursday’s close. India VIX ended yesterday at the lowest point since February 2020. Analysts say any further fall in the fear gauge might push the Nifty 50 index higher.
