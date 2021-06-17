Market LIVE: SGX Nifty tanks 96 pts, Sensex, Nifty may open in red; US Fed signals higher rates in 2023

Asian stock markets were also trading lower post US Fed meeting outcome. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in red on Thursday, a day of weekly options expiry. SGX Nifty tanked 96.50 points or 0.61 per cent to trade at 15,679 on Singaporean Exchange, as US Federal Reserve signaled that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended weak at 52,502, while the broader Nifty 50 index settled lower at 15,767. Asian stock markets were also trading lower post US Fed meeting outcome. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.11 per cent while the Topix index dipped 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.65 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the three main US stock indices closed down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.54 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 per cent.

The US Federal Reserve monetary policy officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases, opened talks on how to end crisis-era bond-buying, and said the 15-month-old health emergency was no longer a core constraint on U.S. commerce. US Fed signaled that broad changes in policy may happen sooner than expected, US central bank officials moved their first projected rate increases from 2024 into 2023, with 13 of 18 policymakers foreseeing a liftoff in borrowing costs that year and 11 seeing two quarter-percentage-point rate increases, according to Reuters.

