Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty; SBI to raise AT-1 capital of Rs 4,000 cr

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a muted opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 16.25 points or 0.15 per cent down at 10,625.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep tabs on trends in coronavirus cases, corporate earnings, stock-specific developments, oil prices and rupee trajectory. In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended up 19 points at 36,052, while NSE’s Nifty 50 closed the session at 10,618, up just 10 points. Most of the Asian peers were trading lower in Thursday’s early morning deals. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34% in morning trade while the Topix index was 0.13% lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.59%.
Crucial data from experimental vaccines against the new coronavirus started streaming in as Moderna Inc. disclosed early results and new findings from the University of Oxford’s rival shot were reported to be imminent. Moderna’s vaccine-elicited antibodies in all people tested in an initial safety trial, federal researchers said Tuesday. Early results from tests of a vaccine Oxford is developing with AstraZeneca Plc will be published as soon as Thursday, according to a report on the ITV.com website.
Domestic benchmark indices surged on Wednesday recouping all losses suffered on Tuesday, only to give up almost all gains and end just a tad-bit higher than the opening levels. S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 36,051 points after gaining 18 points during the day’s session, while the 50-stock Nifty managed to stay above the 10,600 mark. “Technically, with the Nifty selling off sharply from the highs of the day, the bears do seem to have an upper hand. Further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 10577 is broken. Any pullback rallies could find resistance at 10712,” said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
International bullion ended the session higher on Wednesday due to weak US Dollar. Upside remained limited as global stock markets rose on Wednesday on optimism surrounding a coronavirus vaccine kept a cap on the price rise. Hopes of a covid-19 vaccine also improved risk appetite and kept upside limited. The Fed’s Beige book, released after market hours, showed that activity increased in almost all districts, but remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, U.S. economic data released Wednesday were mostly upbeat and kept upside limited in bullion. International bullion prices have started lower this Thursday morning in Asian trade as equity markets look to extend gains supported by vaccines hopes: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance securities
When Facebook announced its investment in Jio, little did anyone know that 12 other investments would follow! Jio has played a pivotal role in the acceleration of data adoption in the country. Going forward it's role is only set to become even more important. The Google partnership adds another technology offering for Jio. Now they not only provide the phone and the network, but they can also provide the operating system in the phone via the newly proposed Google and Jio joint development plans. On top of the phone, Jio will provide a gamut of services ranging from eCommerce to Mutual Funds to Video content. Jio is on track to build a truly unique technology ecosystem, something the world might not have seen before: Viram Shah, CEO and Co- Founder, Vested Finance
State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) board has approved the raising of Rs14,000 crore through issuance of debt instruments, in an attempt to further strengthen its capital ratios. The board gave its approval to raise Rs 4,000 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) capital and Rs 10,000 crore Tier-2 capital, SBI said on Wednesday. The announcement came a day after the lender got approval from shareholders to raise Rs 20,000 crore at its annual general meeting (AGM).
