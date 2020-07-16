Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Sensex, Nifty; SBI to raise AT-1 capital of Rs 4,000 cr

Nifty Futures were trading 16.25 points or 0.15 per cent down at 10,625.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are set to see a muted opening on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty Futures were trading 16.25 points or 0.15 per cent down at 10,625.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Market participants will keep tabs on trends in coronavirus cases, corporate earnings, stock-specific developments, oil prices and rupee trajectory. In the previous session, the 30-share index Sensex ended up 19 points at 36,052, while NSE’s Nifty 50 closed the session at 10,618, up just 10 points. Most of the Asian peers were trading lower in Thursday’s early morning deals. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 0.4%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.34% in morning trade while the Topix index was 0.13% lower. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.91% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.59%.

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) board has approved the raising of Rs14,000 crore through issuance of debt instruments, in an attempt to further strengthen its capital ratios. The board gave its approval to raise Rs 4,000 crore Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) capital and Rs 10,000 crore Tier-2 capital, SBI said on Wednesday.

