Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at negative start for Sensex, Nifty; Infosys shares, Wipro Q4 in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open in the negative territory on Thursday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 128.50 points or 0.87 per cent down at 14,646.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share index jumped 660 points or 1.38 per cent to 48,544.06, while the broader Nifty 50 index surged 194 points or 1.36 per cent to settle at 14,504.80. Asian stock markets were trading mixed on Thursday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.22 per cent. The Topix index gained over half a per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.16 per cent, and the S&P 500 lost 0.41 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped one per cent.

Infosys clocked a 17.1 per cent per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 5,078 crore in the January-March quarter. Revenue grew 13.08 per cent to Rs 26,311 crore on-year and 1.5 per cent sequentially. Infosys revenue came at Rs 23,267 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and Rs 25,927 crore in December 2020 quarter. For the full FY21, Infosys has delivered a 5 per cent revenue growth. Large deal TCV (total contract value) for FY21 peaked to an all-time high of $14.1 billion with 66 per cent being net new

