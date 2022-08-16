Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for August were ruling at 17,846.50, up 61.50 points or 0.35 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous trading session, S&P BSE Sensex added 130 points or 0.22% to settle at 59,462 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was just shy of 17,700. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks on Monday with gain in mega-cap growth shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 33,912.44, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 4,297.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.87 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 13,128.05.
Retail inflation dropped to a five-month low of 6.71% in July, offering respite to fiscal and monetary authorities as they strive hard to break the back of inflation. Meanwhile, industrial output growth moderated to 12.3% in June from a year ago, compared with a 12-month high of 19.6% in May, as a favourable base effect started to wane, according to the official data released on Thursday.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Syrma SGS Technology Limited’s IPO has been subscribed 0.37 times so far. The IPO opened for subscription on August 12. Retail investors are leading the bidding for the company with 0.69% portion subscribed. The issue will close on Thursday.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 index formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of high wave type candle pattern. Having formed this pattern within a narrow range movement, the predictability of this pattern could be less. However, the action of high wave display high volatility in the market,” he added.
On Wall Street, NASDAQ zoomed 0.62% on Monday, followed by a 0.40% up-move by S&P 500 and 0.45% by Dow Jones. Among Asian peers, Shanghai Composite. Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in the green. TOPIX struggled in the red.
Domestic headline indices look to enter the new week of trade after a long break and on the back of gains. S&P BSE Sensex settled at 59,462 on Friday, adding 130 points or 0.22%. NSE Nifty 50 soared 39 points or 0.22% to close at 17,698. India VIX, the volatility gauge, has slumped, falling 4% on Friday to settle at 17.6 levels. Now, ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up with gains suggesting favourable momentum build-up, signalling a flat to positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were also positive after Wall Street equity indices closed with gains the previous session. Read full story