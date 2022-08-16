Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were staring at a positive start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty 50 Index Futures for August were ruling at 17,846.50, up 61.50 points or 0.35 per cent on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous trading session, S&P BSE Sensex added 130 points or 0.22% to settle at 59,462 while the NSE Nifty 50 index was just shy of 17,700. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks on Monday with gain in mega-cap growth shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 33,912.44, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 4,297.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.87 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 13,128.05.

Retail inflation dropped to a five-month low of 6.71% in July, offering respite to fiscal and monetary authorities as they strive hard to break the back of inflation. Meanwhile, industrial output growth moderated to 12.3% in June from a year ago, compared with a 12-month high of 19.6% in May, as a favourable base effect started to wane, according to the official data released on Thursday.

