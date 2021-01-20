Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 14,500; HCL Tech, Infosys, RIL shares gain

Market participants will closely watch stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings, Union Budget 2021 run-up, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Image: Reuters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-down start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.42 per cent down at 14,496 on Singaporean Exchange. On the back of the synchronised market rally globally, Indian share markets rose nearly 2 per cent, with investor wealth growing Rs 3.41 lakh crore in the previous session. Investor sentiment was boosted on the expectations of a bigger US fiscal stimulus. Market participants will closely watch stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings, Union Budget 2021 run-up, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 in red. While the Topix index shed 0.29 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices rose higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.53 per cent.

Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints on Tuesday mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday. A total of 23.35 lakh shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 1,490 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band, the company said in a statement. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is likely to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and Rs 870.16 crore through OFS.

