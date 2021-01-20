Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 14,500; HCL Tech, Infosys, RIL shares gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading flat on Wednesday
Market participants will closely watch stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings, Union Budget 2021 run-up, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Image: Reuters
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a gap-down start on Wednesday, as suggested by trends in SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 60.50 points or 0.42 per cent down at 14,496 on Singaporean Exchange. On the back of the synchronised market rally globally, Indian share markets rose nearly 2 per cent, with investor wealth growing Rs 3.41 lakh crore in the previous session. Investor sentiment was boosted on the expectations of a bigger US fiscal stimulus. Market participants will closely watch stock-specific action induced from corporate earnings, Union Budget 2021 run-up, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. Asian peers were seen trading mixed in early trade on Wednesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 in red. While the Topix index shed 0.29 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.6 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stock indices rose higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.81 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.53 per cent.
Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints on Tuesday mopped up Rs 348 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday. A total of 23.35 lakh shares have been allotted to 25 anchor investors at Rs 1,490 apiece, which is the upper end of the price band, the company said in a statement. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is likely to fetch Rs 1,170.16 crore, which comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and Rs 870.16 crore through OFS.
Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints raised Rs 348 crore from 25 anchor investors just ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) opening today. Among the marquee names that lined up to pick a stake in the decorative paints manufacturing firm include, government of Singapore, Nomura, HSBC, and even Goldman Sachs. The issue will open from today for subscription, making it the second IPO of 2021 just after IRFC’s IPO that closes today. Indigo Paints is looking to raise Rs 1,170 crore from capital markets through the public issue of equity shares and listing the firm on the bourses.
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has received extremely encouraging response with cotton deposits in the current season (October 2020) till date, notably increasing by 285% in December 2020 as against December 2019. (on 31st December 2020 cotton deposit was 80250 bales and on 31st December was 20825 bales). Average daily turnover increased from Rs 61.26 crore in the month of December 2019 to 61.58 crore in December 2020. Moreover, the cotton stocks eligible for delivery at warehouses hit a nine year (since 2011) high at 80,250 bales in December 2020, it is up by 285% compared with 20825 bales in December 2019. The open interest stood at 4236 lots or 105900 bales at the end of December 2020, up compared with 3868 lots or 96700 bales from December 2019, the exchange said in a statement.
COMEX gold trades modestly higher near $1845/oz after a 0.6% gain yesterday. Gold is supported by correction in the US dollar index after recent gains. Comments from US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen added to market expectations of additional stimulus measures pressurizing the US dollar. Rising virus cases have also lent support to gold however weighing on price is ETF outflows and progress on the vaccine front. Gold may remain in the $1800-1860/oz range unless there are fresh triggers however the general bias may be on the upside owing to stimulus expectations.: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
Shares of Sun Pharma, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki were among the top BSE Sensex gainers in the pre-open.
BSE Sensex was trading 188 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 49,586, while the Nifty 50 index was ruling above the crucial 14,600 in the pre-opening session on Wednesday.
The RBI on Tuesday said state-owned SBI, along with private sector lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank continue to be Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) or institutions which are ‘too big to fail’. SIBs are subjected to higher levels of supervision so as to prevent disruption in financial services in the event of any failure.
A total of 36 companies including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Asset Management Company, Federal Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Newgen Software Technologies, GMM Pfaudler, Everest Industries, Sterlite Technologies, Syngene International, Tejas Networks, and VST Industries, among others slated to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day today.
On Tuesday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 257.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 199.3 crore on a net basis in the Indian equity market, according to provisional data available on the NSE.
Domestic equity markets Sensex and Nifty made a stellar comeback on Tuesday, after having suffered losses for two consecutive trading sessions. Now after having recouped almost all those losses, S&P BSE Sensex sits at 49,398 points while Nifty 50 is at 14,521. However, the leap from yesterday may not continue on Wednesday morning, as SGX Nifty was hinting at a gap-down start. Just ahead of the change in the Oval Office, Wall Street was buzzing with gains on Tuesday. Asian Peers were also seen mirroring the up-move.
Investor wealth grew by Rs 3.41 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets made a dashing comeback after two days of losses. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent to close at 49,398.29. Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 3,41,846.01 crore to Rs 1,96,19,149.34 crore.
The initial public offer of Indian Railway Finance Corporation was subscribed 1.22 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The offer received bids for 1,52,64,04,775 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per the data available with NSE.
