Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty this morning, as Nifty futures trade 0.2% down on the Singapore Exchange. Investors await the country’s November retail inflation data, October’s industrial production (IIP) data set to be released in the evening. Sula Vineyards and Abans Holdings IPO will open for subscription today, while Uniparts India shares will debut on the bourses.
Traders await rate hike related decisions from the US Fed as well as the European Central Bank this week. As the dollar pared its losses as inflationary pressure in America persists, Asian markets slipped mildly into the red. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOPSI fell over 0.5%, while the MSCI index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index’s dipped almost 1.5%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% while Nasdaq futures dropped 0.3% as caution takes over the global sentiment.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 12 December 2022
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Monday, December 12, 2022. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday.
“Domestic equity markets could witness a choppy start on Monday as global indices are trending lower after the US producer price index data on Friday showed inflation continues to be hotter than expected. Today, all eyes will also be on India’s CPI inflation for November. If the inflation print falls and stabilises below the upper threshold of 6% set by the RBI, then that would help the central bank take a pause in rate hike. Banking stocks will again come under spotlight this week as investors await this week's policy action by the US Fed. For Bank Nifty traders, buy on dips between 42900-43100 zone with a stop loss at 42659, while the immediate targets are 43750/44000 with aggressive targets at 44500 zone.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
“The Bank Nifty index witnessed some selling pressure at higher levels where fresh short positions were built up. The index is still trading in a broad range between 43,000-44,000 where a significant amount of put and call writing has been witnessed respectively. The index must decisively breach the range for a trending move on either side.”
– Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities
“Nifty slipped into sharp weakness on Friday, the market failed to sustain the opening gains. A long negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor lower shadow. This is not a good sign and point towards more weakness in the short term. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a reasonable negative candle this week, that placed beside the long bull candle of last week. This signal that the market is now preparing for more weakness in the next week. The short term uptrend status of Nifty seems to have reversed down. Having moved below the crucial support of 18550-18500 levels, the Nifty is expected to slide down to the next key lower support of 18150-18100 levels in the near term.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities
“FPIs were big buyers in financial services. Buying was witnessed in segments like capital goods, autos and auto components. FPIs were sellers in consumer durables, textiles, power and telecom. Even though FPIs continued to buy in early December too, they turned sellers in recent days. The decline in the dollar index to below 105 was the major factor that triggered inflows.
There is a trend of money moving into cheaper markets like China and South Korea where the valuations are compelling now. Even though India will continue to attract foreign capital, the high valuations in India will be a deterrent. Going forward, in the near term, FPIs are likely to make only modest purchases in performing sectors and may continue to sell and book profits in sectors where they are sitting on big profits. More money is likely to move into cheaper markets.”
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
The company will debut on bourses on December 12. The issue price is fixed at Rs 577 per share. Uniparts India shares are expected to list at a premium of around 10 per cent over the issue price. In the grey market, the premium has been hovering around 10 per cent over the final issue price due to market consolidation and the IPO being an offer for sale (OFS), according to analysts.
