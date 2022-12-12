Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for the Indian indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty this morning, as Nifty futures trade 0.2% down on the Singapore Exchange. Investors await the country’s November retail inflation data, October’s industrial production (IIP) data set to be released in the evening. Sula Vineyards and Abans Holdings IPO will open for subscription today, while Uniparts India shares will debut on the bourses.

Traders await rate hike related decisions from the US Fed as well as the European Central Bank this week. As the dollar pared its losses as inflationary pressure in America persists, Asian markets slipped mildly into the red. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOPSI fell over 0.5%, while the MSCI index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index’s dipped almost 1.5%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% while Nasdaq futures dropped 0.3% as caution takes over the global sentiment.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 12 December 2022