Market LIVE: SGX Nifty zooms, Sensex, Nifty set open positive; India’s macroeconomy ready for faster growth

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in positive territory on Monday. Nifty futures were trading 86.50 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 16,811.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that the Nifty 50 index may test new all-time highs today. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,705. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher on in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 0.2 per cent while the Topix index gained over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was ruling 0.32 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged as US Treasury yields fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the US central bank could begin scaling back its bond buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69 per cent, the S&P500 index gained 0.88 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.

Notwithstanding the pandemic severe shock, India’s macroeconomy is more healthy and ready for faster growth, eminent economist Ashima Goyal said on Sunday, observing that recovery from both the first and second waves was faster than expected points towards inherent strengths of the economy.

