Market LIVE: SGX Nifty zooms, Sensex, Nifty set open positive; India’s macroeconomy ready for faster growth

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to open in positive territory on Monday. Nifty futures were trading 86.50 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 16,811.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that the Nifty 50 index may test new all-time highs today. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.31 per cent higher at 56,124 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,705. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher on in early trade, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 advancing 0.2 per cent while the Topix index gained over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was ruling 0.32 per cent higher. In overnight trade on Wall Street, US stocks surged as US Treasury yields fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the US central bank could begin scaling back its bond buying program by year-end but did not give a firm timeline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69 per cent, the S&P500 index gained 0.88 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.23 per cent.
Notwithstanding the pandemic severe shock, India’s macroeconomy is more healthy and ready for faster growth, eminent economist Ashima Goyal said on Sunday, observing that recovery from both the first and second waves was faster than expected points towards inherent strengths of the economy.
The Benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index, for the last two trading sessions, is hovering within a very narrow range and has formed two consecutive small candles indicating a sideways trading range. Nifty 50 broke its narrow range candlestick consolidation on 27th Aug 2021 and registered its lifetime high of 16722.05 levels.
Nifty futures were ruling 85.50 points or 0.51 per cent up at 16,810.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting that Nifty 50 index may scale new highs on Monday. In the previous session, equity benchmark indices scaled new closing highs, with the 30-share BSE index closing above the 56,000-mark for the first time. Indian stock markets will be guided by macroeconomic data, auto sales numbers and global trends this week.
Domestic equity benchmark indices look to start the new trading week on the back of strong gains last week, which saw Dalal Street soar to fresh all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 56,124 while the NSE Nifty 50 is placed at 16,705. Broader markets have once again started moving higher while India VIX remains above 13 levels.
