Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; India’s GDP to grow at 18.5% in Apr-Jun FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open positive on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 75.50 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 16,695 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 403 points or 0.73 per cent up at 55,958 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 0.78 per cent to close at 16,624. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in the early trade, following the rally in US stock indices overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 per cent, while the Topix jumped 0.39 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly half a per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.24 per cent. In overnight trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 added 0.15 per cent to a new closing high and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52 per cent to 15,019.80, also a new closing high.

The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 18.5 per cent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to SBI research report Ecowrap. This estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s GDP growth projection of 21.4 per cent for the April-June quarter. Higher growth in the second quarter of 2022, or Q1 FY22 is mainly on account of a low base.

