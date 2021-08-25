Market LIVE: SGX Nifty up, Sensex, Nifty stare at gap-up start; India’s GDP to grow at 18.5% in Apr-Jun FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were likely to open positive on Wednesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 75.50 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 16,695 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 403 points or 0.73 per cent up at 55,958 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 0.78 per cent to close at 16,624. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in the early trade, following the rally in US stock indices overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 per cent, while the Topix jumped 0.39 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly half a per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.24 per cent. In overnight trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 added 0.15 per cent to a new closing high and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52 per cent to 15,019.80, also a new closing high.
The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 18.5 per cent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to SBI research report Ecowrap. This estimate is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s GDP growth projection of 21.4 per cent for the April-June quarter. Higher growth in the second quarter of 2022, or Q1 FY22 is mainly on account of a low base.
Highlights
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: The prices of petrol and diesel were left unchanged by oil market companies on Wednesday, a day after trimming prices marginally. Petrol in the national capital today costs Rs 101.49 per litre, while Diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 88.92 per litre. So far this week prices have been cut twice. The price of petrol was cut for the first time in 35 days on Sunday. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Read full story
In overnight trade on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 added 0.15 per cent to a new closing high and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.52 per cent to 15,019.80, also a new closing high.
Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in the early trade, following the rally in US stock indices overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.35 per cent, while the Topix jumped 0.39 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi rose nearly half a per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.24 per cent.
The country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow at around 18.5 per cent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the current financial year, according to SBI research report Ecowrap.
Read full story
Domestic equity markets surged higher during the previous session, nearing their all-time highs. S&P BSE Sensex now sits at 55,958 while the NSE Nifty 50 is at 16,624. Broader markets participated in yesterday’s rally, looking to reverse the underperformance of the last few weeks. Entering the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at another positive start for domestic equities. Global cues during the early hours of trade were also positive as most Asian Stock markets moved higher, mirroring Wall Street’s overnight gains.
Read full story