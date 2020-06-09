Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for indices; World Bank lowers India’s growth outlook for FY21

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a mildly higher opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 62 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 10,226.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex ended 83 points or 0.24 per cent up at 34,370. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 10,167, up 25 points or 0.25 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early deals on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.93 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.86 per cent. In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq posted a record closing high, becoming the first of the major indexes to confirm a new bull market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.
India’s economy will shrink by 3.2 per cent in the current fiscal, the World Bank said on Monday as it joined a chorus of international agencies that are forecasting a contraction in growth rate due to the coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity. The Washington-based multilateral lender said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-phased lockdown imposed to curb its spread has resulted in a devastating blow to the Indian economy.
Buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in June so far has surpassed the flows received during the stock market’s all-time highs in January. FPIs have, till June 5, bought $2.59 billion worth of equities owing to the rush of liquidity globally and relatively cheaper valuations in the Indian market. However, some market experts believe that this may not be a sustainable trend.
Market set to open in green by half percent as the US closed in green and Asia showing is holding in green. Technically speaking Nifty is consolidating for the last four trading sessions and in the process, it has created a range of 9950-10327. On a higher level, it will face stiff resistance. On the lower side, 10060-10040 is a support zone: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
