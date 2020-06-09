Market LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start for indices; World Bank lowers India’s growth outlook for FY21

Nifty futures were trading 62 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 10,226.80 on Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to see a mildly higher opening on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 62 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 10,226.80 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex ended 83 points or 0.24 per cent up at 34,370. While the broader Nifty 50 index settled at 10,167, up 25 points or 0.25 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading higher in the early deals on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.93 per cent. However, Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.86 per cent.​ In overnight trade on Wall Street, Nasdaq posted a record closing high, becoming the first of the major indexes to confirm a new bull market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.

India’s economy will shrink by 3.2 per cent in the current fiscal, the World Bank said on Monday as it joined a chorus of international agencies that are forecasting a contraction in growth rate due to the coronavirus lockdown halting economic activity. The Washington-based multilateral lender said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-phased lockdown imposed to curb its spread has resulted in a devastating blow to the Indian economy.

Read More