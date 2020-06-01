Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains over 150 points; DBS says Indian economy on course for full-year contraction

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE and Nifty 50 are likely to witness positive opening on Monday, as trends on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-up start for the indices. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,658 on the Singaporean Exchange with 176 points or 1.86 per cent gain. Market participants will react to the lockdown which has started to ease to revive the coronavirus battered economy. Besides, markets will first react to the GDP growth numbers released on Friday after market hours. India’s economy in Q4 FY20 grew at a mere 3.1 per cent on-year. The government has also revised down the GDP growth in Q1, Q2, and Q3 to 5.2 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 4.1 per cent respectively. The growth rate of eight core industries for April 2020 has also fallen by 38.1%, compared to a fall of 9% in March 2020.
Asian stock market markets started on a cautious note on Monday as images of riots in burning U.S. cities unnerved investors already tense over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing, according to Reuters. US stocks finished mostly higher on Friday after President Donald Trump announced measures against China in response to new security legislation that were less threatening to the US economy than investors had feared.
The Indian economy is on course for a full-year contraction this fiscal, as recovery prospects from COVID-19 related disruptions remain “clouded”, according to DBS Bank India economist Radhika Rao.
Highlights
Nifty set to open around a 1% gap on the back of the strong Asian market and the US futures are also trading in the green despite actions from the US by stopping funds to WHO which may excel geopolitical tensions between the two largest economies. The journey in June series started on the stronger note but the large discount on Nifty and Banknifty is creating skepticism about the recent future. Though with the progress of series the discount may come down and normality will get restored: Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd
JSPL’s Q4 Ebitda beat CSe (+8%), driven by its steel businesses. JSPL performed better than expected while global mining operations remained a drag. Below Ebitda, depreciation was lower due to adjustments in its Australian mining subsidiary. Beat in standalone was largely driven by lower costs, likely due to usage of SMPL ore: Credit Suisse
Read full story
Sun Pharma reported Q4FY20 results on Wednesday. Revenue came in at Rs 80.8 bn, up 15% y-o-y and 2% ahead of our estimate. Management expects some softening of revenues in the near term due to the adverse impact of India’s lockdown and stockpiling by customers in the current quarter. Gross margin came in at 71.5% and was in line with our estimate. Ebitda was adversely impacted by forex loss of Rs 1.4 bn. Adjusted for the forex loss, Ebitda came in at Rs 14.0 bn, up 56% y-o-y and 2% below our forecast: Nomura
Read full story
Dabur’s Q4FY20 weak results were followed by muted management commentary on the near term outlook. We also expect an impact on FY21 earnings owing to its high dependence on wholesales and on the profitable MENA business getting affected by the sharp crude price decline. Valuations are fair (43.7x FY22e EPS) and prevent us from turning more constructive on the stock. Maintain Neutral: Motilal Oswal
Read full story
The Indian economy is on course for a full-year contraction this fiscal, as recovery prospects from COVID-19 related disruptions remain “clouded”, according to DBS Bank India economist Radhika Rao. The comments came amid the release of key data that showed India’s GDP growth tumbling to 3.1 per cent in the March quarter — the slowest pace since the global financial crisis more than a decade back.
Read full story
On Friday, the benchmark Nifty was up by 90.20 points or 0.95% to close at 9,580.3. The 30 share index Sensex was up by 223.51 or 0.69% to close at 32,424.1.