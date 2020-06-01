Market LIVE: SGX Nifty gains over 150 points; DBS says Indian economy on course for full-year contraction

Trends on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-up start for the indices. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,658 on the Singaporean Exchange

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE and Nifty 50 are likely to witness positive opening on Monday, as trends on SGX Nifty suggests a gap-up start for the indices. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,658 on the Singaporean Exchange with 176 points or 1.86 per cent gain. Market participants will react to the lockdown which has started to ease to revive the coronavirus battered economy. Besides, markets will first react to the GDP growth numbers released on Friday after market hours. India’s economy in Q4 FY20 grew at a mere 3.1 per cent on-year. The government has also revised down the GDP growth in Q1, Q2, and Q3 to 5.2 per cent, 4.4 per cent, and 4.1 per cent respectively. The growth rate of eight core industries for April 2020 has also fallen by 38.1%, compared to a fall of 9% in March 2020.

Asian stock market markets started on a cautious note on Monday as images of riots in burning U.S. cities unnerved investors already tense over Washington’s power struggle with Beijing, according to Reuters. US stocks finished mostly higher on Friday after President Donald Trump announced measures against China in response to new security legislation that were less threatening to the US economy than investors had feared.

The Indian economy is on course for a full-year contraction this fiscal, as recovery prospects from COVID-19 related disruptions remain “clouded”, according to DBS Bank India economist Radhika Rao.

