Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye cautious start; Strong GDP growth expected in coming quarters

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were eyeing a tepid start on Monday, as suggested by SGX Nifty trends. Nifty futures were trading flat at 18,146 levels. Market participants will track the ongoing quarterly earnings, and benchmark indices may witness volatility this week amid derivatives expiry. In the previous session, Sensex fell 101 points to 0.17% to close at 60,821 while NSE Nifty 50 dropped 63 points or 0.35% to end at 18,114. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.66% while the Topix index shed 0.13%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.15%. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average registered a record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.94 points, or 0.21%, to 35,677.02, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.11%, to 4,544.9 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.50 points, or 0.82%, to 15,090.20.

Industry chamber PHDCCI on Sunday said it expects strong GDP growth in the coming quarters with the economic recovery gaining momentum. Out of the 12 lead economic and business indicators of QET (Quick Economic Trends), tracked by the industry body, nine have shown an uptick in the sequential growth for the month of September 2021 as compared to six showing the uptrend in August 2021.

