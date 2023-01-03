Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative open for domesitc benchmark indices amid weak global cues. Nifty futures are trading 66 pts lower at around 18,166 levels on the Singapore exchange. On Monday, BSE Sensex rallied 327 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 jumped 92 points to 18,197. Markets in the Asia-Pacific saw sharp losses on Tuesday to commence the first trading week for the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China fell 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%. Meanwhile in the US, major indexes closed the 2022 year with their worst losses since 2008, each snapping a three-year win streak. The S&P 500 lost 19.4% for the year, the Nasdaq lost 33.1% and the Dow closed 8.8%.

The Indian government has raised windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, aviation turbine fuel, and high-speed diesel for exports. Windfall tax on crude oil has been raised to Rs 2,100 per tonne from Rs 1,700 per tonnes earlier, effective on Tuesday, according to a government order dated January 2. Export tax on diesel has been increased to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre, while tax on ATF has been increased to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre. The revised tax rate is effective from January 3, according to the order. The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain unchanged at ‘nil’.

Live Updates

