Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a negative open for domesitc benchmark indices amid weak global cues. Nifty futures are trading 66 pts lower at around 18,166 levels on the Singapore exchange. On Monday, BSE Sensex rallied 327 points to 61,168, while the Nifty50 jumped 92 points to 18,197. Markets in the Asia-Pacific saw sharp losses on Tuesday to commence the first trading week for the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.15%, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China fell 0.44%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.6%. Meanwhile in the US, major indexes closed the 2022 year with their worst losses since 2008, each snapping a three-year win streak. The S&P 500 lost 19.4% for the year, the Nasdaq lost 33.1% and the Dow closed 8.8%.
The Indian government has raised windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, aviation turbine fuel, and high-speed diesel for exports. Windfall tax on crude oil has been raised to Rs 2,100 per tonne from Rs 1,700 per tonnes earlier, effective on Tuesday, according to a government order dated January 2. Export tax on diesel has been increased to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5 per litre, while tax on ATF has been increased to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre. The revised tax rate is effective from January 3, according to the order. The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain unchanged at ‘nil’.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 3 January
-Dabur India: Completes acquisition of 51% stake in Badshah Masala
-Banks: RBI says SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important
-HFCL: Will supply optic fiber cables to Reliance Projects
-Maruti Suzuki: Dec. production 124,722 units, down 18%
-NTPC: Generated 295.4 billion units electricity during April-Dec, up 12%
-Zee Entertainment: Insolvency petition filed by operational creditor, plans to file a reply rejecting the unpaid dues claim
“The overall structure shows that the Nifty index can continue with the short-term consolidation in the range of 17800-18400. Within this range, the Nifty is attempting a move towards 18400. The level of 18000 is acting as an intermediate support, ” said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Bank Nifty has support at 42800-42900 while resistance is placed at 43400-43500 range.
China’s Shanghai SE composite index was trading 4.78 points or 0.16% higher at 3,094.11 on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed by 142.61 points or 0.72% to 19,924.02.
US stock market remained closed on Monday. US equity indices ended Friday’s session red with Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 73.55 points or 0.22% to 33,147.25. The Nasdaq fell 11.61 points or 0.11% to 10,466.48. The S&P500 dropped 9.78 points or 0.25% to 3,839.50.
Nifty formed a bullish harami pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a reversal in the price trend. The index has moved back above 50 EMA with the strength indicator RSI in a bullish crossover. The trend remains positive as long as it sustains above 17,950; resistance on the higher end is visible at 18,400. – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities