Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears are likely to maintain a grip on Dalal Street on weekly F&O expiry day amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.75% lower. Wall Street’s main indices slumped in the final 30 minutes of trade to end lower on Wednesday, as investors digested another supersized Fed rate hike and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight inflation. Asia markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking US markets losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.19%, Shanghai Composite in mainland China shed 0.37%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% in early trade.
US Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 bps for the third consecutive time and forecast they would reach 4.6% in 2023, stepping up their fight to curb inflation that’s persisted near the highest levels since the 1980s. The decision, which was unanimous, takes the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate to 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis, and up from near zero at the start of this year. Fed also reiterated it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” and “is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective.”
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 22 September, Thursday
Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 are likely to open in red, tracking weak global. Early trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a gap-down opening for the broader domestic frontline index with a loss of 121 points. Markets will react to the Fed’s interest rate hike decision. An aggressive commentary is expected to lead to higher volatility and pressure on the market, according to analysts. “If Nifty trades below 17700, it could trigger short-term correction. Below the same, the index could slip till 17550-17500. The current market texture is non directional, hence level-based trading would be the ideal strategy for short-term traders,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.
Asia markets traded lower on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates and signaled further hikes ahead. U.S. stocks were volatile and closed sharply lower following the announcement. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 2.19% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index dropping 3.08%. The Shanghai Composite in mainland China shed 0.37% and the Shenzhen Component declined 0.546%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 1.2%, and the Topix index fell 0.84%.
Wall Street’s main indexes see-sawed before slumping in the final 30 minutes of trading to end Wednesday lower, as investors digested another supersized Federal Reserve hike and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 522.45 points, or 1.7%, to 30,183.78, the S&P 500 lost 66 points, or 1.71%, to 3,789.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 204.86 points, or 1.79%, to 11,220.19.
Nifty futures traded 133 points, or 0.75% lower at 17,583 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.