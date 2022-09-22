Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bears are likely to maintain a grip on Dalal Street on weekly F&O expiry day amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 0.75% lower. Wall Street’s main indices slumped in the final 30 minutes of trade to end lower on Wednesday, as investors digested another supersized Fed rate hike and its commitment to keep up increases into 2023 to fight inflation. Asia markets traded lower on Thursday, tracking US markets losses. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 2.19%, Shanghai Composite in mainland China shed 0.37%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 1.2% in early trade.

US Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 bps for the third consecutive time and forecast they would reach 4.6% in 2023, stepping up their fight to curb inflation that’s persisted near the highest levels since the 1980s. The decision, which was unanimous, takes the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate to 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis, and up from near zero at the start of this year. Fed also reiterated it “anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate,” and “is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective.”

