Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets may open deep in red, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 1.65% lower at 17,794 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 were headed for a gap-down start. Global cues were weak as all three major US stock indices veered sharply lower on Tuesday, snapping four-day winning streaks and notching their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020. Asian shares tumbled today morning, the dollar held firm and the US yield curve was deeply inverted, as a white-hot US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled interest rate hike bets.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International Ltd, opens today. The precision bearing cages manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 314-330 per share for its maiden public issue which will remain open for subscription till Friday, 16 September. The company plans to raise Rs 755 crore through this IPO. Harsha Engineers’ IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 455 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by shareholders and promoters. As part of the OFS, Rajendra Shah is looking to offload shares worth up to Rs 66.75 crore, Harish Rangwala up to Rs 75 crore, Pilak Shah up to Rs 16.50 crore, Charusheela Rangwala up to Rs 75 crore and Nirmala Shah up to Rs 66.75 crore.
Gold and silver prices fell sharply on Tuesday on the back of a strong U.S. inflation data that also sent the dollar index and bond yields higher. After the U.S. CPI data, the dollar index took a U-turn and gained more than 1% and recovered from one month lows. The dollar index crossed 109.50 marks and pushed precious metals lower. The U.S. 10-year bond yield also surged and at the time of writing this report it was trading above 3.44%. After the U.S. CPI data, the fallout in the financial markets was profound running across almost every asset class. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 49,940-49810, while resistance is at Rs50,380–50,540. Silver has support at Rs56,050-55,640, while resistance is at Rs57,180–57,610. Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Vedanta: Vedanta Group, which has formed a joint venture with Taiwan’s Foxconn for setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in India, will invest Rs 1.54 trillion in the project and expects to break-even in five years.
JSW Steel: The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany-based SMS group to explore multiple cutting-edge solutions and research & development (R&D) projects, to reduce carbon emission in its iron and steelmaking operations in India.
Infosys: Infosys has shot off a missive to its employees, asserting that dual employment or ‘moonlighting’ is not permitted, and has warned that any violation of contract clauses will trigger disciplinary action “which could even lead to termination of employment”.
Indian equity markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday, hinted SGX Nifty. "The current market buoyancy globally, including in India, is based on the expectation that inflation has peaked along with softening crude prices. We believe that, to an extent, the expectation of inflation peaking is right, but one will have to keep an eye on energy prices in Europe & US with the onset of winter, which can re-ignite the inflation fire. The current momentum in the equity markets can sustain, but we would advise investors to raise some cash at the current levels, which can be deployed if the markets correct on either rate hikes or energy prices moving up again," said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities PMS.
U.S. Treasury rocketed higher after high inflation numbers for August. The 2-year Treasury yield surged above 3.79%, highest since 2007. Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note surged 6 basis points, trading at 3.42%.
The US inflation in August rose higher at 8.3% year-on-year against the expectation of 8.1%. The Consumer Price Index gained 0.1% last month versus expectations for a 0.1% decline and after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Food prices rose 0.8%, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.7%. Food prices surged 11.4% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since May 1979.
Oil prices were slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday as OPEC stuck to forecasts for robust global fuel demand growth. Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9% lower on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.41 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1%.
US inflation turned out to be wider and hotter than expected, confirming markets for another 75-point rate hike next week. Published data showed a 0.1% increase in prices for August, against expectations of a decline of the same magnitude. Annual inflation slowed from 8.5% to 8.3% but was better than the 8.1% forecasted. Most of all, the markets were spooked by the surge in the core index. It added 0.6% over the month, to an annual rate of 6.3%, signalling inflation is spreading beyond energy and food.
“The US inflation in August rose higher at 8.3% y-o-y against expectation of 8.1%. The CPI index increased 0.1% month on month while the economists were expecting it to decline by 0.1% over the month due to sharp correction in energy prices. However, decline in energy prices was offset by higher cost of food (+0.8% m/m) and shelter costs (+0.7% m/m). High costs of food, housing, transportation and other services reiterate the strong consumer demand and elevated service sector price pressures. With inflation being ‘stickier’ than expected, it is highly likely that the Fed will go for another jumbo rate hike of 75bps in its next FOMC meeting on 21st September,”
Asian shares tumbled, the dollar held firm and the US yield curve was deeply inverted on Wednesday, as August US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.3% in early Asia trade on Wednesday. Resources-heavy Australia plunged 2.8%, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled 2.7%.
A broad sell-off sent US stocks reeling on Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report dashed hopes that the US Federal Reserve may scale back its policy tightening in the coming months. All three major US stock indices veered sharply lower, snapping four-day winning streaks and notching their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020 in throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57.
Nifty futures were trading 298 points, or 1.65% lower at 17,794 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a gap-down start.