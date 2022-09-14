Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian equity markets may open deep in red, hinted SGX Nifty. Nifty futures traded 1.65% lower at 17,794 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty 50 were headed for a gap-down start. Global cues were weak as all three major US stock indices veered sharply lower on Tuesday, snapping four-day winning streaks and notching their biggest one-day percentage drops since June 2020. Asian shares tumbled today morning, the dollar held firm and the US yield curve was deeply inverted, as a white-hot US inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled interest rate hike bets.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International Ltd, opens today. The precision bearing cages manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 314-330 per share for its maiden public issue which will remain open for subscription till Friday, 16 September. The company plans to raise Rs 755 crore through this IPO. Harsha Engineers’ IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 455 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by shareholders and promoters. As part of the OFS, Rajendra Shah is looking to offload shares worth up to Rs 66.75 crore, Harish Rangwala up to Rs 75 crore, Pilak Shah up to Rs 16.50 crore, Charusheela Rangwala up to Rs 75 crore and Nirmala Shah up to Rs 66.75 crore.

