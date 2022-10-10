Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 1.14% down on the Singapore Exchange. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses as the Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39%. The S&P/ASX 200 was 1.63% lower. Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays. In the US, major stock indexes dropped more than 2% on Friday after data showed the unemployment rate declined in September, sparking fear that the Fed would continue hiking rates aggressively.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services will kick off the Q2 earnings today. Majority of the brokerage firms expect the software exporter to report a 3.5-5 per cent growth in the revenue on constant currency terms, with better margins on a quarterly basis. Management commentary for future guidance, new order win, total contract value (TCV), hiring, and attrition & margins will be the key factors to watch out for, amid the recessionary gloom in the global economy, according to analysts. “Margin in 2QFY23 should see some recovery from wage hikes that impacted 1QFY23 margin,” Motilal Oswal said it its preview report.

Live Updates

