Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open lower amid weak global cues. SGX Nifty hinted at a negative start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 1.14% down on the Singapore Exchange. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses as the Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39%. The S&P/ASX 200 was 1.63% lower. Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays. In the US, major stock indexes dropped more than 2% on Friday after data showed the unemployment rate declined in September, sparking fear that the Fed would continue hiking rates aggressively.
IT major Tata Consultancy Services will kick off the Q2 earnings today. Majority of the brokerage firms expect the software exporter to report a 3.5-5 per cent growth in the revenue on constant currency terms, with better margins on a quarterly basis. Management commentary for future guidance, new order win, total contract value (TCV), hiring, and attrition & margins will be the key factors to watch out for, amid the recessionary gloom in the global economy, according to analysts. “Margin in 2QFY23 should see some recovery from wage hikes that impacted 1QFY23 margin,” Motilal Oswal said it its preview report.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 10 October Monday
“17008 in Nifty and 38235 in Bank Nifty remain crucial levels to defend today. While the weekly setup remains bullish for both indices, intra-week volatility is expected to remain high due to US inflation data and the geopolitical scenario. Caution if VIX sustains above 22%.”~Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
Indian share market is expected to open in the red on Monday as early trends in SGX Nifty hinted at a negative opening for domestic equity benchmarks with a loss of 268 points. In the previous session, the Sensex declined 31 points to 58,191 while NSE Nifty 50 slipped 17 points to 17,315. According to analysts, while global investors will be keenly monitoring inflation figures in the US and China, Indian CPI print will be a key domestic factor to monitor. Further, IT companies will kick start the quarterly result season. Stock-specific swings will be evident. “We expect Nifty bulls to aim for 17500-17707 zone in the near term,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.
Nifty
Support: 17248
Resistance: 17382
Bank Nifty
Support: 39001
Resistance: 39482
~Rahul Sharma, Head – Research, JM Financial Services
“On the benchmark front, the 16,800-17,100 zone would act as a cushion in Nifty while a rebound towards the 17,580-17,900 zone may attract profit-taking again. Since all the sectors are witnessing traction on a rotational basis, the focus should be on the top-performing counters from the respective sectors and accumulate them on dips,”~Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
“This week, participants will be eyeing important macroeconomic data viz. IIP, CPI and WPI for cues. Besides, the week also marks the beginning of the earnings season with IT majors like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro announcing their numbers along with two other heavyweights i.e. Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank during the week. Amid all, the performance of US markets, FIIs trend, and movement in currency and crude will also remain on their radar. The recovery in the global indices, especially the US, has triggered the recent rebound but the lack of sustainability in the move is causing excessive volatility. However, we feel domestic factors like earnings and macroeconomic data may take the front seat and dictate the trend ahead.”~ Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking.
“On daily charts however the Nifty filled the upgap made on the previous day nullifying large bullishness. Overall Nifty’s trend could remain range bound with mild bullish bias. By this week, we will have an idea about the direction that the US Fed will like to take going by the non farm payrolls (due on Oct 07 evening) and inflation reports (due on Oct 13) due from US. The first batch of Q2 Indian corporate results will also start from the coming week and provide triggers for stock specific action. 17114-17497 could be the range for the Nifty this week”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The IT major will be in focus ahead of September 2022 quarterly result. Experts believe TCS will continue its revenue growth momentum while operating margins are likely to improve from the wage hike impact that was seen in Q1.
Lupin: Kamal K. Sharma Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Company, will be stepping down from the Board of Directors of the company with effect from 14 October 2022.
“Despite weak global sentiments, domestic market showed resilience and strength on Friday as strong demand is being witnessed with ongoing festive season and FIIs turning net buyers. Results season is also expected to kick in from this week which would result in many stock specific actions in the market. Overall the earnings season is expected to be healthy which is likely to keep the momentum positive in the market.”~Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Tracxn Technologies Ltd (TTL) will be launching its IPO today. The offer will open for subscription till 12 October (Wednesday). The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 75 – 80 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each. The market intelligence data provider backed by the co-founders of Flipkart intends to garner around Rs 310 crore through an offer for sale of 38,672,208 equity shares by the shareholders and promoters. Post the issue, the promoter shareholding will decline 15.28 per cent and come down to 35.65 per cent from the current 50.93 per cent stake held by the them in the company. Of the total offer size, 75 percent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent is for retail investors.
Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its return to trade after the Golden Week holiday and the Shenzhen Component dropped around 1%. The S&P/ASX 200 was 1.63% lower. Markets in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia are closed for holidays.
Nifty futures traded 283 points, or 1.63 per cent lower at 17,031 on the Singapore Exchange, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start.